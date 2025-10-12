Explained: Pakistan–Afghanistan border clashes, both sides claim gains

Dubai: Heavy fighting broke out along the Pakistan—Afghanistan border over the weekend, with both countries accusing each other of initiating hostilities in one of the most serious escalations since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Taliban government, claimed that Afghan forces captured three Pakistani border posts and inflicted heavy casualties, including 58 Pakistani soldiers killed and 30 wounded. He warned Pakistan “to desist from using force,” saying such actions would have “negative consequences.”

The Taliban government in Kabul accuses Pakistan of violating Afghan airspace and launching deadly air strikes earlier in the week, including one near the capital and another in Paktika province. Afghan officials say the latest clashes were “retaliatory operations” against repeated Pakistani incursions.

Since the Taliban takeover of Kabul in August 2021, Pakistan had hoped for improved border security and cooperation. Instead, relations have deteriorated, with both sides accusing the other of violating sovereignty and harbouring militants.

The TTP, which Pakistan regards as an ally of the Afghan Taliban, has claimed several deadly assaults inside Pakistan, including those that killed over 20 security officials this week.

Saudi Arabia said it was following the situation with “concern” and called on both sides to “embrace dialogue and wisdom.” Qatar reiterated its support for regional stability and called for “diplomacy over escalation.”

The Afghan Ministry of Defence said its operations ended at midnight but vowed to respond “firmly” if Pakistan violated Afghan territory again. Kabul denies sheltering the TTP and insists it does not allow Afghan soil to be used for attacks against neighbouring countries.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.