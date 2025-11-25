GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

Pakistan denies strikes on Afghanistan

‘Taliban government should make decisions as a state, not as non-state actors’

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
1 MIN READ
Residents remove debris from a house damaged by Wednesday's two drone strikes, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on October 16, 2025.
Residents remove debris from a house damaged by Wednesday's two drone strikes, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on October 16, 2025.
AP

Islamabad: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry refuted allegations by the Afghan Taliban on Tuesday that Pakistan had conducted overnight strikes in Afghanistan, state media reported.

The statement by the head of the military’s media wing came hours after the Afghan Taliban spokesperson accused Pakistan of attacks in Khost, Kunar and Paktika provinces.

According to state broadcaster Pakistan TV, the military spokesperson refuted the claims of conducting strikes inside Afghanistan. “Pakistan Army has not attacked civilians inside Afghanistan,” it quoted him as saying.

“Whenever Pakistan attacks someone, it announces it,” he said, according to local media.

“In our view, there are no good and bad Taliban,” he said, adding that there was “no distinction” between terrorists.

“The Taliban government should make decisions as a state, not as non-state actors,” said Gen Chaudhry. He also wondered how long the current set-up in Afghanistan would remain an interim one.

Pakistan’s bilateral relations with Afghanistan have come under strain in recent times as the banned terrorist Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group remains the main point of contention between the two countries.

Pakistan has demanded that the rulers in Kabul take action to stop cross-border terrorism, but the Afghan Taliban deny Islamabad’s allegations of terrorists being allowed to use Afghan soil to carry out attacks in Pakistan.

Related Topics:
Pakistan

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Pakistan-Afghanistan talks set in Istanbul. The latest conflict erupted after explosions in the Afghan capital on October 9 that the Taliban government blamed on Pakistan, prompting a retaliatory border offensive.

Afghanistan, Pakistan to resume truce talks in Istanbul

2m read
In a strongly worded post on social media platform X, Asif accused the Taliban regime of deceit and warmongering, warning of severe retaliation in the event of further attacks.

Islamabad to Kabul: Test our resolve at your own peril

3m read
Afghan refugees deported from Pakistan arrive at the zero-point border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan, in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province on October 27, 2025.

Pakistan says peace talks with Afghanistan 'failed'

2m read
Pakistani soldiers patrolling along Pak-Afghan border in this undated photo.

Explained: Pakistan–Afghanistan deadly border clashes

3m read