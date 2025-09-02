GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

Explained: Pakistan’s anti-terrorism Bill amendment restoring detention powers

New law allows 3-month preventive detention with judicial oversight to counter terrorism

Last updated:
Ashfaq Ahmed, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Pakistan security agencies get more power to counter terrorism as they are now allowed to detain suspect for three months without trials.
Pakistan security agencies get more power to counter terrorism as they are now allowed to detain suspect for three months without trials.

Dubai: Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari gave his assent to the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2025, a key legislation aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s counterterrorism framework while ensuring legal safeguards and judicial oversight.

The bill, passed in August by both the National Assembly and the Senate, restores previously expired powers for law enforcement and armed forces to detain suspects for up to three months without formal charges.

According to a statement from the President’s House, the law “ensures transparency and accountability in detentions, with a built-in three-year sunset clause to limit its duration.” It also includes judicial safeguards, allowing detainees recourse against misuse or abuse of authority.

Preventive detention

The legislation revises a section of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) of 1997, which provides a legal framework for combating terrorism, sectarian violence, and serious offences. Under the amended law, federal authorities or armed forces acting on government orders can issue detention orders against individuals suspected of terrorism, extortion, kidnapping for ransom, or other activities threatening national security. Preventive detention can now be imposed based on “credible information or reasonable suspicion,” enabling authorities to disrupt potential terrorist plots before they are executed

Legal safeguards and oversight

The law mandates that any detainee be produced before a magistrate within 24 hours of arrest. Detention beyond the three-month period must comply with protections under Article 10 of the Constitution, which guards against arbitrary arrests. Investigations are to be conducted by Joint Investigation Teams (JITs) comprising police, intelligence agencies, and civil armed forces, supervised by an officer not below the rank of Superintendent of Police.

Government lawmakers emphasised the necessity of the amendment in light of Pakistan’s resurgent militant threat. “We cannot allow terrorists to roam freely while innocent people are slaughtered in provinces, on trains like the Jaffar Express, or in targeted attacks,” said PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui last month.

The bill’s statement of objects and reasons underlines that the country’s “current security situation requires a robust response” beyond existing laws, empowering law enforcement to carry out intelligence-led operations effectively.

Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997

The ATA of 1997 is a comprehensive law that defines terrorism broadly, covering acts intended to spread fear, cause injury, or damage property. It establishes Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATCs) for expedited trials and grants law enforcement significant power including:

  • Conducting searches without a warrant under reasonable suspicions

  • Using force to prevent terrorist acts after warning

  • Freezing assets and proscribing organisations involved in terrorism

  • Calling in armed forces to assist civil authorities

Ashfaq Ahmed
Ashfaq AhmedSenior Assistant Editor
Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. As Senior Assistant Editor, his insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news.   He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat.    He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it.  
Show More
Related Topics:
Pakistan

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

In its reasoning, the court emphasized that contracts are binding on all parties.

Court orders father, son to pay Dh392,632 hospital bill

1m read
Abu Dhabi Police also required school bus drivers to adhere to specific regulations when using the stop arm.

Stop! Avoid Dh1,000 fine, 10 black points in Abu Dhabi

2m read
Security personnel surround the Stock Exchange Building after an attack by gunmen in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, June 29, 2020. Special police forces deployed to the scene of the attack and in a swift operation secured the building.

New law: Pakistan restores preventive detention powers

2m read
The Pakistan Senate has introduced a new bill aimed at banning social media access for those under the age of 16. Picture for illustrative purposes.

Pakistan explores social media ban for users under 16

2m read