Explained: Pakistan’s anti-terrorism Bill amendment restoring detention powers

The bill, passed in August by both the National Assembly and the Senate, restores previously expired powers for law enforcement and armed forces to detain suspects for up to three months without formal charges.

The legislation revises a section of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) of 1997, which provides a legal framework for combating terrorism, sectarian violence, and serious offences. Under the amended law, federal authorities or armed forces acting on government orders can issue detention orders against individuals suspected of terrorism, extortion, kidnapping for ransom, or other activities threatening national security. Preventive detention can now be imposed based on “credible information or reasonable suspicion,” enabling authorities to disrupt potential terrorist plots before they are executed

According to a statement from the President’s House, the law “ensures transparency and accountability in detentions, with a built-in three-year sunset clause to limit its duration.” It also includes judicial safeguards, allowing detainees recourse against misuse or abuse of authority.

Government lawmakers emphasised the necessity of the amendment in light of Pakistan’s resurgent militant threat. “We cannot allow terrorists to roam freely while innocent people are slaughtered in provinces, on trains like the Jaffar Express, or in targeted attacks,” said PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui last month.

The law mandates that any detainee be produced before a magistrate within 24 hours of arrest. Detention beyond the three-month period must comply with protections under Article 10 of the Constitution, which guards against arbitrary arrests. Investigations are to be conducted by Joint Investigation Teams (JITs) comprising police, intelligence agencies, and civil armed forces, supervised by an officer not below the rank of Superintendent of Police.

Ashfaq Ahmed Senior Assistant Editor

