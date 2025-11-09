The bill — approved by the cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who joined the meeting virtually from Azerbaijan — has been referred to the Standing Committee on Law and Justice for detailed review, reports say.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been holding meetings with coalition partners — including the PPP, MQM-P, and PML-Q — to secure the two-thirds parliamentary majority required for approval.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, in a post on X, confirmed that the government has sought his party’s support for the creation of provincial constitutional courts and the restoration of executive magistrates to enhance administrative oversight and access to justice.

