ASIA
ASIA
Explained: What Pakistan’s 27th constitutional amendment proposes

Bill proposes creation of Federal Constitutional Court, new Chief of Defence Forces role

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
Senator Farooq H Naek and MNA Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk co-chaired joint meeting of the Senate and National Assembly Committees on Law & Justice on November 8, 2025.
X@SenatePakistan

Dubai: Pakistan’s federal government has presented the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill in the Senate, proposing extensive changes to Pakistan’s judicial framework and military command structure, according to Pakistani media reports.

The bill — approved by the cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who joined the meeting virtually from Azerbaijan — has been referred to the Standing Committee on Law and Justice for detailed review, reports say.

The move is aimed at modernising governance, strengthening institutional coordination and advancing long-delayed constitutional reforms envisioned under the Charter of Democracy (2006), according to officials.

Key proposals

1. Establishment of a Federal Constitutional Court

According to Dawn, the amendment would create a new Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) to deal with constitutional matters, transferring certain powers currently held by the Supreme Court.

Under the draft:

The President and Prime Minister would play central roles in appointing judges.

Parliament would determine the number of judges.

The Chief Justice of the FCC would serve a three-year term.

All provinces would enjoy equal representation in the new court.

2. Defence command restructure — Article 243

As reported by Geo News, the amendment seeks to revise Article 243 of the Constitution, which defines the command structure of the armed forces.
Key changes include:

The position of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) to be replaced by Chief of Defence Forces (CDF).

The Chief of Army Staff is expected to assume the role of Chief of Defence Forces from November 27, 2025.

The Prime Minister, on the CDF’s recommendation, would appoint the Commander of the National Strategic Command.

Honorary military titles such as Field Marshal, Marshal of the Air Force, and Admiral of the Fleet would carry lifetime status, with Parliament authorised to revoke them if needed.

3. Provincial constitutional courts and executive magistrates

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, in a post on X, confirmed that the government has sought his party’s support for the creation of provincial constitutional courts and the restoration of executive magistrates to enhance administrative oversight and access to justice.

4. Fiscal adjustments under the NFC Award

The amendment also proposes revisiting constitutional protections for provincial shares under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, which officials say would help achieve a more balanced fiscal structure and stronger federal-provincial coordination.

5. Presidential immunity

The bill proposes lifetime immunity from criminal proceedings for the President of Pakistan, a clause meant to reinforce constitutional stability.

Political consultation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been holding meetings with coalition partners — including the PPP, MQM-P, and PML-Q — to secure the two-thirds parliamentary majority required for approval.
The bill has now been forwarded to the Standing Committee on Law and Justice for further deliberations.

In summary

The 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill seeks to:

  • Establish a Federal Constitutional Court with equal provincial representation.

  • Reorganise the defence leadership under a new Chief of Defence Forces.

  • Enhance parliamentary authority over judicial and military appointments.

  • Review fiscal provisions under the NFC framework.

  • Grant lifetime immunity to the President.

Government officials maintain that the amendment aims to strengthen democracy, modernise state institutions, and align Pakistan’s constitutional structure with evolving governance needs.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
