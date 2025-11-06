GOLD/FOREX
Pakistan’s Lyari Football Academy create history in Singapore

Playing for 1st time in overseas tourney, they have already assured themselves of a medal

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai: It was a proud moment for Pakistan’s Lyari Football Academy as they made history by reaching the final of the prestigious Singa Cup 2025 Under-16 tournament in Singapore.

Their entry into the title clash guarantees the Pakistan-based academy at least a silver medal — a remarkable achievement in their first-ever overseas appearance.

Lyari Football Academy booked their place in the final after a thrilling 1-0 victory over Indonesia’s Tapteng Sibolga Student Football Team in the semi-final. Taj Muhammad was the hero of the match, scoring the decisive goal that sealed the win and propelled his team into the championship round.

Head coach Tariq Taj, alongside assistant coach Zubair Faiz, praised the players for their composure, teamwork, and determination, calling the result “a reward for months of dedication and disciplined preparation.”

“These young boys have shown that with hard work and unity, nothing is impossible. They have made Lyari — and all of Pakistan — proud,” said coach Taj after the match.

Interestingly, both finalists — Lyari Football Academy and Thailand’s Benjamarachanusorn School — were part of Group C earlier in the tournament. The Pakistani side suffered their only defeat of the group stage against the same Thai opponents, setting up an eagerly anticipated rematch for the title.

Lyari Football Academy will now face Benjamarachanusorn School in the Under-16 final on November 7.

Established in 2011, the Singa Cup is recognised as Asia’s premier international youth football tournament. The 2025 edition features around 160 teams from 13 countries, competing across the Under-8, Under-10, Under-12, Under-14, and Under-16 categories.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

