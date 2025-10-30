How Pakistan’s volleyball rise is laying the foundation for a bright international future

Pakistan's volleyball team won the silver medal at the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain
The Pakistan youth volleyball team won the silver medal at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, concluding an impressive tournament run in October 2025. A string of impressive victories and strong performances in 2024 and 2025 have not only filled the trophy cabinet but have also signaled a bright future for the sport within the nation.
A clear sign of Pakistan’s growing strength in volleyball is the recent success of its youth teams. In July 2025, the U16 men’s team made history by defeating Asian powerhouse Iran in a thrilling five-set final to win their first-ever Asian U16 Volleyball Championship title. The momentum continued in October 2025, when the U20 team earned a silver medal at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain after a series of gritty and composed performances.
These achievements reflect a new level of confidence and competitiveness while highlighting the impact of Pakistan’s long-term development programs focused on nurturing young talent. The Pakistan Olympic Association praised the players for their maturity and calmness under pressure, calling the triumphs a breakthrough moment for the sport in the country.
At the senior level, the men’s national team, coached by Rahman Mohammadirad, has also been making progress. Their silver medal at the 2024 AVC Challenger Cup was another major milestone and has helped boost Pakistan’s global reputation, with the team now ranked 44th in the world.
Several key elements have contributed to the remarkable rise of volleyball in Pakistan.
Investment and support: A significant boost has come from sponsors such as Engro, which has partnered with the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) to strengthen the sport’s foundation. This collaboration includes establishing national and regional training camps, engaging foreign coaches, and creating structured pathways to prepare athletes for international competitions.
Growing popularity: Volleyball’s appeal is steadily increasing across the country, with more young players and competitive teams emerging each year. Even with challenges such as limited facilities and funding, Pakistan’s players have displayed remarkable determination and passion, helping the sport gain wider recognition.
Grassroots development: The PVF’s focus on youth programs has proven to be a masterstroke. The federation’s long-term investment in nurturing young talent is now bearing fruit, as shown by the recent triumphs of Pakistan’s U16 and U20 teams. This structured approach is building a strong pipeline of future stars who can carry the momentum forward.
With Pakistan’s volleyball teams continuing to make an impression on the international stage, the future looks full of promise. The recent string of achievements has not only inspired a new generation of athletes but also created momentum for sustained growth. By maintaining its focus on youth development and ensuring consistent investment, Pakistan volleyball is well placed to reach new milestones. The long term goal is clear: to compete regularly at higher tier tournaments and eventually make a mark on the Olympic stage.
