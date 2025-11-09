Shehbaz orders withdrawal of PM immunity clause

As a matter of principle, an elected Prime Minister must remain fully accountable, he says
Dubai: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday ordered the withdrawal of proposed immunity for the PM as part of the 27th Constitutional Amendment, urging that the premier must remain “fully accountable”.
In a post on X, the premier ordered the withdrawal of a clause seeking to grant immunity to the prime minister in the 27th Amendment and said: “On my return from Azerbaijan, I have learnt that some Senators belonging to our party have submitted an amendment regarding immunity for the Prime Minister.”
“While I acknowledge their intent in good faith, the proposal was not part of the Cabinet-approved draft. I have instructed that it be withdrawn immediately,” Shehbaz wrote.
“As a matter of principle, an elected Prime Minister must remain fully accountable, both before the court of law and the people.”
The statement comes as Senate and National Assembly committees continue to hold discussions on the proposed bill for the 27th Constitutional Amendment.
