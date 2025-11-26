GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif in Bahrain for high-level talks

The visit will strengthen traditionally warm and cordial relations

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa during the reception held for Shehbaz Sharif.
Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa during the reception held for Shehbaz Sharif.
X/Government of Pakistan

Dubai: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held delegation-level talks with Bahrain’s leadership at Al Qudaibiya Palace in Manama on Wednesday, according to state broadcaster PTV News.

Shehbaz Sharif reached Bahrain’s capital Manama earlier on Wednesday for a two-day visit.

According to PTV, the premier received a warm welcome at the Manama airport by Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Deputy PM Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, and senior members of the Bahraini leadership.

Sharif’s delegation also includes Deputy PM and FM Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State for Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani, and other senior officials.

According to a post on the Government of Pakistan’s X account, the PM also received a guard of honour at the Al Qudaibiya Palace.

During his visit to Bahrain from November 26 to 27, Shehbaz Sharif will also hold “high-level” meetings with the Bahraini leadership.

These meetings, as per PTV, will include engagements with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Eisa Al Khalifa, Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad and Deputy PM Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah.

“This official visit reflects the longstanding cordial relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and Pakistan, with the aim of promoting a results-oriented and strategic partnership between the two countries,” state media said.

Joint working group

“The visit will strengthen traditionally warm and cordial relations, chart new avenues of partnership, and deepen people-to-people connections, which will contribute to mutually beneficial cooperation,” it added.

Last month, the two countries agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in different fields during the first meeting of the Pakistan-Bahrain Parliamentary Friendship Group.

They also agreed to establish a joint working group to enhance collaboration in areas such as counter-narcotics, counterterrorism, coastguard operations, border security, immigration and police training and decided to sign memoranda of understanding on extradition, mutual legal assistance and specialised battalion training.

In September, the countries had also agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of counter-terrorism, anti-narcotics, and immigration during a meeting between Interior Minister Naqvi and his Bahraini counterpart, Gen Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa.

Related Topics:
PakistanBahrain

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

King Hamad conferred upon Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif the Order of Bahrain (First Class), the highest award the Kingdom bestows on visiting heads of government.

Pakistan PM sets $1 billion trade goal with Bahrain

1h ago3m read
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated PML-N candidates for an “overwhelming win” in the by-elections.

PML-N sweeps by-polls as PM hails ‘public confidence’

2m read
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain at the joint Emirati-Bahraini military exercise Rabdan–Shuwaiman 2025, held in Bahrain.

UAE, Bahrain leaders attend joint military exercise

2m read
PM's statement comes as Senate and National Assembly committees continue to hold discussions on the proposed bill for the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

Shehbaz orders withdrawal of PM immunity clause

1m read