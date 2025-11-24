GOLD/FOREX
PML-N sweeps by-polls as PM Shehbaz Sharif hails ‘public confidence’

Prime Minister says victories reflect trust in government performance

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated PML-N candidates for an “overwhelming win” in the by-elections.
AFP

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated PML-N candidates for what he called an “overwhelming win” in Sunday’s by-elections, held amid a PTI boycott in most constituencies, low voter turnout and allegations of rigging.

According to provisional results, the PML-N swept all six National Assembly seats and won six of seven Punjab Assembly seats, Dawn reported. The PPP, which contested only three of the 13 constituencies, secured one provincial seat. Most of the seats had been vacated after PTI lawmakers were disqualified in May 9 cases.

In statements issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Shehbaz praised candidates who won in NA-18 (Haripur), NA-96 and NA-104 (Faisalabad), NA-185 (Dera Ghazi Khan), and provincial seats PP-73 (Sargodha), PP-87 (Mianwali), and Faisalabad’s PP-98, PP-115 and PP-116. He termed the victories a result of Nawaz Sharif’s “vision and exemplary leadership” and the hard work of party workers.

He added that the results reflected public confidence in Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s governance and the federal government’s performance. The premier also highlighted wins in NA-143, PP-203 (Sahiwal) and NA-129 (Lahore), crediting Nawaz and Maryam for those outcomes as well, Dawn reported.

PTI challenges Haripur result

In NA-18 Haripur, provisional results issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) showed PML-N’s Babar Nawaz Khan winning with 163,996 votes. PTI-backed independent candidate Shehrnaz Omar Ayub — wife of former NA opposition leader Omar Ayub — came second with 120,220 votes.

Omar Ayub rejected the results, alleging that the returning officer “stole our election” and altered his candidate’s tally. He claimed Shehrnaz was leading by more than 27,000 votes based on Form-45s collected from over 500 polling stations. Ayub said he would challenge the outcome before an election tribunal and launch peaceful protests.

He further accused the Returning Officer of refusing to accept original Form-45s and preparing “duplicate” ones instead.

PTI leaders claimed the by-elections were unrepresentative and demanded that the “non-transparent” results be annulled.

Other results

The PML-N also won NA-104 (Faisalabad-X), NA-129 (Lahore-XIII), NA-143 (Sahiwal-III), NA-185 (Dera Ghazi Khan-II), PP-73 (Sargodha-III), PP-87 (Mianwali-III), PP-115 and PP-116 (Faisalabad), and PP-203 (Sahiwal-VI).

In NA-96 (Faisalabad-II), PML-N’s Bilal Badar Chaudhry polled 93,009 votes to defeat independent candidate Nawab Sher.

In PP-98 (Faisalabad-I), PML-N’s Azad Ali Tabassum won with 44,388 votes, beating independent candidate Muhammad Ajmal.

The PPP won Muzaffargarh’s PP-269, where the PML-N did not field a candidate and the PTI had boycotted, paving the way for a comfortable PPP victory.

