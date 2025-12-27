UAE President shares glimpses of Pakistan visit in Instagram video

He noted that both sides remain committed to advancing cooperation, particularly in economic and development sectors, to achieve mutual progress and prosperity.

Following the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed shared a video on his Instagram account highlighting key moments from his visit to Pakistan. In the post, he said he met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad to explore opportunities to further strengthen the deep-rooted and longstanding relations between the two nations and their peoples.

The discussions took place during Sheikh Mohamed’s official visit to Pakistan and centred on expanding bilateral ties in ways that support shared growth and long-term prosperity.

The leaders also discussed ways to enhance collaboration across key sectors, underlining the importance of continued dialogue and partnership between the UAE and Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed Sheikh Mohamed at the start of the meeting , describing the visit as an important step in UAE–Pakistan relations. He said the visit reflected the shared desire of both countries to deepen cooperation and build on their strong historical ties.

