Pakistan’s austerity measures: All you need to know

The Prime Minister condemned both the US-Israeli attacks on Iran and retaliatory strikes on neighbouring countries. He affirmed that Pakistan is pursuing diplomatic solutions and that its armed forces, under Chief of Defence Staff Asim Munir, are prepared to secure the country’s borders.

Sharif assured that the government is working around the clock to manage the impact of global energy volatility and emphasised that national unity and collective responsibility are key to navigating this challenging period.

The measures follow a record increase of Rs55 per litre in petrol and diesel prices. Inflation remains highly sensitive to global fuel rates, but the government has tried to minimise pressure on citizens while maintaining economic stability.

“The world is facing new challenges, and Pakistan must show unity now more than ever,” Sharif said in a televised address on Monday. He stressed that the measures are designed to stabilise the economy while keeping the burden on citizens as low as possible.

