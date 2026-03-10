Pakistan Navy moves to secure shipping routes amid war

School closures part of austerity steps to cut fuel use as oil prices surge
Dubai: Pakistan has launched a naval operation to safeguard shipping and energy supplies as the US-Israeli war on Iran threatens vital maritime routes and pushes global oil prices higher, according to reports by Dawn.
The Pakistan Navy said it had initiated Operation Muhafizul Bahr to counter what it described as “multidimensional threats” to national shipping and maritime trade amid growing instability in the Middle East.
Statements issued by the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) and the navy said the move was prompted by the “evolving regional maritime security environment” and concerns about potential disruptions to critical sea lanes used for Pakistan’s energy imports.
Under the operation, navy ships have begun escorting merchant vessels carrying essential cargo to ensure the uninterrupted flow of national energy supplies.
“Pakistan Navy escort operations are being conducted in close coordination with Pakistan National Shipping Corporation,” the statement said.
The navy said it was closely monitoring the movement of merchant ships and controlling their transit to ensure they move safely through regional waters.
According to officials, naval ships are currently escorting two merchant vessels, with more deployments possible depending on the evolving security situation.
The military emphasised that protecting maritime trade was crucial because about 90 per cent of Pakistan’s trade moves by sea, making the security of shipping routes vital for the country’s economy and energy supplies.
The operation comes as the widening war between Iran and US-Israeli forces disrupts regional energy markets and threatens shipping lanes across the Gulf.
Pakistan has already begun to feel the economic shock of the conflict.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a series of emergency austerity measures on Monday aimed at reducing fuel consumption and government spending as oil prices surge.
In a televised address to the nation, Sharif said the government had taken “difficult decisions” to stabilise the economy and cushion the impact of rising global fuel prices.
Pakistan imports most of its energy, making the country highly vulnerable to oil market volatility.
Under the new measures, schools will close for two weeks from next week, while universities will shift to online classes in an effort to reduce commuting and fuel consumption.
Government offices will operate four days a week, and only 50 per cent of staff will work on-site, except for essential services.
Sharif also announced a 50 per cent reduction in fuel allowances for government departments for two months, while 60 per cent of official vehicles — excluding buses and ambulances — will be taken off the road.
In addition, the government will slash departmental spending by 20 per cent, ban the purchase of vehicles, air conditioners and furniture, and restrict most foreign travel by ministers and officials.
The austerity measures follow a record increase of 55 Pakistani rupees per litre in petrol and diesel prices announced last week, which triggered long queues at petrol stations across the country.
The economic pressure has intensified as the conflict threatens the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway through which nearly a quarter of the world’s oil supply passes.
Shipping companies have begun imposing war-risk surcharges, while some vessels have altered routes amid fears of attacks or disruptions in the Gulf.
Analysts say the closure of the strait has already removed an estimated 20 million barrels per day of oil from global markets, creating what some describe as the largest oil supply disruption in modern history.
Pakistan’s central bank warned earlier this week that rising global energy prices linked to the Middle East war had increased uncertainty about the country’s inflation outlook.
Despite mounting pressure, the Pakistan Navy said it remained fully prepared to deal with emerging maritime security threats.
The military said the operation would continue to ensure the safety of national shipping, protect energy imports and maintain secure sea lanes for trade in an increasingly volatile regional environment.