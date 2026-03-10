Pakistan Navy moves to secure shipping routes amid war

The Pakistan Navy said it had initiated Operation Muhafizul Bahr to counter what it described as “multidimensional threats” to national shipping and maritime trade amid growing instability in the Middle East.

Statements issued by the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) and the navy said the move was prompted by the “evolving regional maritime security environment” and concerns about potential disruptions to critical sea lanes used for Pakistan’s energy imports.

The military emphasised that protecting maritime trade was crucial because about 90 per cent of Pakistan’s trade moves by sea, making the security of shipping routes vital for the country’s economy and energy supplies.

Under the new measures, schools will close for two weeks from next week, while universities will shift to online classes in an effort to reduce commuting and fuel consumption.

Sharif also announced a 50 per cent reduction in fuel allowances for government departments for two months, while 60 per cent of official vehicles — excluding buses and ambulances — will be taken off the road.

Analysts say the closure of the strait has already removed an estimated 20 million barrels per day of oil from global markets, creating what some describe as the largest oil supply disruption in modern history.

