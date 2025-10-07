GOLD/FOREX
Pakistan PM Shehbaz gets PhD in leadership during landmark Malaysia visit

Pakistan-Malaysia ties stronger as Shehbaz signs trade deals, engages with businessmen

A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif receives PhD degree from Queen of Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah in Malaysia.
PMO

Dubai: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received an honorary Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Leadership and Governance from the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) on Monday, in recognition of his “outstanding leadership and contributions to nation-building.”

Dressed in a blue gown, Prime Minister Shehbaz called it a “great privilege and honour” to be conferred the degree by one of the Muslim world’s most revered institutions. He also expressed appreciation to Queen of Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, IIUM’s Constitutional Head, for attending the ceremony.

“For over four decades, I have humbly served the people of Punjab and now, as prime minister, I have strived with sincerity and commitment to serve Pakistan. I am delighted to be associated with IIUM, an institution that integrates knowledge, faith, and ethics while championing excellence,” he said while speaking at the ceremony.

Sacred trust

PM Shehbaz highlighted that leadership is a “sacred trust” that must be exercised with honesty, justice, and accountability. He noted that the Muslim world faces formidable challenges including conflict, poverty, and disunity, stressing the need to adhere to values and ethics to reclaim its global standing.

Shehbaz also reflected on Malaysia’s young population, stressing leaders’ responsibility to empower youth to serve humanity with compassion. He concluded his remarks by quoting verses of Dr Allama Iqbal, expressing hopes for closer academic and cultural collaboration between Pakistan and Malaysia.

Four decades of service

Queen Tunku Azizah commended Prime Minister Shehbaz’s four decades of public service, noting his leadership in Punjab and as prime minister has “transformed lives through education, healthcare, and opportunity.” She recalled Pakistan’s role as a founding partner of IIUM and praised the country’s continued contribution to the university.

Trade deals

During his three-day visit, PM Shehbaz signed six accords and multiple trade and bilateral agreements with Malaysian officials, reinforcing the economic and strategic partnership between the two nations. Among the key announcements, Malaysia pledged to import $200 million worth of halal meat from Pakistan and expand palm oil exports to meet rising demand.

Shehbaz also met with Malaysian business group Gobi Partners, which expressed interest in Pakistan’s e-commerce and fintech sectors. The prime minister emphasised Pakistan’s commitment to supporting start-ups, facilitating investment, and creating a business-friendly environment.

High-level talks

Earlier, Shehbaz and Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim held high-level talks to reinvigorate bilateral cooperation, including potential collaboration under the ASEAN economic framework. Both leaders agreed to explore partnerships in defence, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, tourism, agriculture, and energy, while strengthening cultural and academic exchanges.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to international cooperation through the UN and OIC, promoting the solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, combating intolerance and Islamophobia, and supporting peace in Afghanistan and Palestine.

