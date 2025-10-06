Pakistan, Malaysia sign six accords to boost cooperation; $200m Halal meat deal announced

Shehbaz, Anwar agree to expand ties in trade, tourism, Halal certification and SMEs
Dubai: Pakistan and Malaysia on Monday signed six accords to strengthen bilateral cooperation across key sectors, including education, Halal certification, tourism, small and medium enterprises, and anti-corruption efforts, according to Pakistan’s news agency APP.
The agreements were exchanged at a ceremony held at the Perdana Putra Complex, the Office of the Malaysian Prime Minister, during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s three-day official visit to Malaysia at the invitation of his counterpart Anwar Ibrahim. Both leaders witnessed the signing ceremony following their meeting and delegation-level talks.
Among the accords was a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in diplomatic training, exchanged between the Institute of Diplomacy and Foreign Relations (IDFR) and Pakistan’s Foreign Service Academy, signed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Malaysian Foreign Minister Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan.
Another MoU on higher education cooperation was signed by Pakistan’s Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain and Malaysia’s Minister of Higher Education Dr. Zambry Abd Kadir.
In the tourism sector, an MoU was exchanged between Malaysia’s Minister of Tourism Tiong King Sing and Pakistan’s Minister of Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar.
Highlights
$200m Halal meat deal: Malaysia to import Halal meat worth $200 million from Pakistan — hailed by PM Shehbaz as a “welcome step.”
Broad cooperation: Both leaders agreed to boost ties in trade, investment, education, tourism, defence, and technology.
Mutually beneficial ventures: Pakistan seeks joint projects with Malaysia in AI, innovation, and economic development.
Halal compliance assurance: Pakistan to meet all Malaysian certification standards for meat exports.
Shared stance: Shehbaz and Anwar reaffirmed support for peace in the Middle East and South Asia.
MoUs signed: Six accords exchanged covering education, tourism, Halal certification, SMEs, and anti-corruption.
Warm ties: Shehbaz thanked Anwar for Malaysia’s hospitality, calling the visit “like a family reunion.”
What the $200m Halal meat deal means for Pakistan
Marks Pakistan’s largest Halal meat export order to Malaysia to date.
Opens access to Malaysia’s $3-billion Halal food market and wider ASEAN trade.
Boosts Pakistan’s livestock and meat processing industry and creates jobs.
Strengthens Pakistan’s reputation as a reliable Halal-certified exporter.
Could pave the way for trade in other Halal products such as food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.
Both sides also inked an MoU on Halal certification, exchanged between Malaysia’s Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department for Religious Affairs Dr. Haji Mohd Na’im Bin Haji Mokhtar and Pakistan’s Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan.
To enhance collaboration in anti-corruption efforts, an MoU was signed between the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The documents were exchanged by MACC Chief Commissioner Azam Bin Baki and NAB Deputy Chairman Sohail Nasir.
The sixth agreement focused on strengthening small and medium enterprise (SME) cooperation, signed between Pakistan’s Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and Malaysia’s SME Corporation. The documents were exchanged by SME Corp Malaysia CEO Rizal bin Dato’ Nainy and Pakistan’s Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi.
At a joint press conference in Putrajaya, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Anwar Ibrahim announced a renewed push to strengthen ties in trade, investment, climate cooperation, defence, education and tourism.
Both leaders also discussed regional and global developments, including the situations in the Middle East and South Asia, reaffirming their shared resolve to work together for peace, progress and prosperity, according to Dawn.
The highlight of the visit was Malaysia’s plan to import $200 million worth of Halal meat from Pakistan, which Shehbaz called a “welcome step” that would deepen engagement in the sector. He assured his Malaysian counterpart that Pakistan would fully comply with Halal certification requirements and maintain a market-price mechanism for exports.
“We will make all possible efforts to meet Malaysian terms and conditions,” Shehbaz said. “This will not only help us achieve the $200 million target but, in time, lead to a significant increase.”
During the press conference, Shehbaz said Pakistan wanted to “join hands” with Malaysia on mutually beneficial ventures and technology-driven projects, citing Malaysia’s advances in artificial intelligence, innovation, and economic development.
He described his first official visit as “like a family reunion”, praising Malaysia’s hospitality and noting the role of over 150,000 Pakistanis contributing to Malaysia’s nation-building efforts.
The prime minister also invoked Allama Iqbal’s philosophy of faith, effort, and perseverance, saying these values remain central to Pakistan’s vision for renewal and progress. He praised the Urdu translation of Anwar Ibrahim’s book “Script”, calling it a bridge of ideas for the next generation.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s stance on Palestine, acknowledging the country’s consistent and principled position. He praised the contribution of Pakistani professionals and students in Malaysia and welcomed greater collaboration in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.
Calling Shehbaz a “brother”, Anwar said the visit would “open a new chapter of strategic cooperation between our peoples.” He also lauded Pakistan’s potential in technology and research, saying Malaysia would welcome more joint initiatives.
Shehbaz received a guard of honour at the Perdana Putra Complex, where the Malaysian prime minister’s office is located, and thanked the government for its “gracious and impressive welcome.”
The Pakistani delegation included Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi. Shehbaz said he was leaving Malaysia “far more informed, impressed and comforted than ever before” and looked forward to continued collaboration across all areas of mutual interest.
