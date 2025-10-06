Pakistan, Malaysia sign six accords to boost cooperation; $200m Halal meat deal announced

The agreements were exchanged at a ceremony held at the Perdana Putra Complex, the Office of the Malaysian Prime Minister, during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s three-day official visit to Malaysia at the invitation of his counterpart Anwar Ibrahim. Both leaders witnessed the signing ceremony following their meeting and delegation-level talks.

Among the accords was a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in diplomatic training, exchanged between the Institute of Diplomacy and Foreign Relations (IDFR) and Pakistan’s Foreign Service Academy, signed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Malaysian Foreign Minister Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan.

Both leaders also discussed regional and global developments, including the situations in the Middle East and South Asia, reaffirming their shared resolve to work together for peace, progress and prosperity, according to Dawn.

The highlight of the visit was Malaysia’s plan to import $200 million worth of Halal meat from Pakistan, which Shehbaz called a “welcome step” that would deepen engagement in the sector. He assured his Malaysian counterpart that Pakistan would fully comply with Halal certification requirements and maintain a market-price mechanism for exports.

“We will make all possible efforts to meet Malaysian terms and conditions,” Shehbaz said. “This will not only help us achieve the $200 million target but, in time, lead to a significant increase.”

The prime minister also invoked Allama Iqbal’s philosophy of faith, effort, and perseverance, saying these values remain central to Pakistan’s vision for renewal and progress. He praised the Urdu translation of Anwar Ibrahim’s book “Script”, calling it a bridge of ideas for the next generation.

Calling Shehbaz a “brother”, Anwar said the visit would “open a new chapter of strategic cooperation between our peoples.” He also lauded Pakistan’s potential in technology and research, saying Malaysia would welcome more joint initiatives.

The Pakistani delegation included Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi. Shehbaz said he was leaving Malaysia “far more informed, impressed and comforted than ever before” and looked forward to continued collaboration across all areas of mutual interest.

