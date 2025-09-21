How Pakistan–Saudi defence pact opens new chapter in regional stability

Formal pledge of mutual protection enhances deterrence, promises greater security
Dubai: The signing of the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA) between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia marks a defining moment in the enduring relationship of two brotherly nations.
Rooted in nearly eight decades of trust, cooperation, and shared values, this pact reflects not only the maturity of their ties but also a joint vision to contribute to peace and stability in an increasingly complex region.
At its core, the agreement pledges that any act of aggression against one country will be considered aggression against both. This commitment underscores a deep bond of solidarity and a determination to safeguard the sovereignty and security of each other. It reflects the trust that has long characterised Pakistan—Saudi relations and reaffirms their position as reliable partners in times of challenge.
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have always enjoyed ties that go beyond traditional diplomacy. For Pakistan, the Kingdom holds a unique place as the land of Islam’s holiest sites, Mecca and Medina, revered by millions of Pakistanis. For Saudi Arabia, Pakistan has consistently stood as a steadfast ally, offering military expertise, support, and friendship. The affection is not confined to leadership alone; it lives in the hearts of the people, making this relationship one of the most enduring in the Muslim world.
Defence cooperation has historically been a vital pillar of this partnership. Since the 1960s, Pakistani professionals have contributed to strengthening Saudi defence institutions, while the Kingdom has generously supported Pakistan through energy assistance and financial aid in critical times. The SMDA now formalises this long-standing cooperation, giving it a strategic framework that looks to the future.
The significance of this agreement extends beyond bilateral relations. In a world marked by shifting alliances and emerging security challenges, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are demonstrating that regional partnerships rooted in trust and shared values can contribute meaningfully to global peace.
The pact is defensive in nature, aimed not at confrontation but at deterrence and stability. It sends a clear message that unity and cooperation among nations can be a bulwark against aggression and instability.
The timing is equally important. Saudi Arabia is undergoing a remarkable transformation under Vision 2030, diversifying its economy and strengthening its role as a regional leader. Pakistan, facing its own economic and security challenges, benefits greatly from this partnership, drawing not only from Saudi Arabia’s resources but also from its leadership in the Muslim world. Together, the two countries can play a stabilising role in a region often marked by conflict and uncertainty.
While the SMDA focuses on defence, it cannot be separated from the broader framework of Pakistan—Saudi cooperation. The Supreme Coordination Council, which guides bilateral relations, rests on three pillars: political, defence, and economic cooperation.
Each of these areas complements the others. Strong defence ties provide security, which in turn enables economic growth and political stability. Both sides have expressed a desire to deepen economic ties further, ensuring that their partnership grows in a balanced and sustainable way.
Millions of Pakistani expatriates living and working in Saudi Arabia form another vital link. Their contribution to Pakistan’s economy through remittances is immense, while their presence also strengthens people-to-people bonds. These human connections ensure that the partnership is not only government-to-government but truly between nations and societies.
The SMDA symbolises more than a treaty. It represents a shared vision for peace, security, and prosperity. Both Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Prime Minister and Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia have articulated their commitment to advancing this relationship into new areas of collaboration. By pledging mutual defence, they have laid the foundation for greater trust and coordination across other fields, from counterterrorism to joint training and technology sharing.
For Pakistan, this agreement reaffirms its strategic importance and strengthens its standing in the Muslim world.
For Saudi Arabia, it ensures that it continues to enjoy the support of a committed and capable partner. For both, it is an opportunity to showcase unity, resilience, and a forward-looking approach to the challenges of the 21st century.
The Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement is not merely a document; it is a reaffirmation of brotherhood, solidarity, and mutual trust between two nations bound by faith and history. It is a pact of promise, promise of protection, of partnership, and of progress.
As Pakistan and Saudi Arabia move forward, the world will watch how this agreement strengthens their role as anchors of stability in the Muslim world. If history is any guide, this new chapter will only deepen the bond between Islamabad and Riyadh, ensuring that their partnership continues to shine as an example of enduring brotherhood in a changing world.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox