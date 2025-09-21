How Pakistan–Saudi defence pact opens new chapter in regional stability

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have always enjoyed ties that go beyond traditional diplomacy. For Pakistan, the Kingdom holds a unique place as the land of Islam’s holiest sites, Mecca and Medina, revered by millions of Pakistanis. For Saudi Arabia, Pakistan has consistently stood as a steadfast ally, offering military expertise, support, and friendship. The affection is not confined to leadership alone; it lives in the hearts of the people, making this relationship one of the most enduring in the Muslim world.