Saudi Crown Prince, Pakistani PM sign joint defence agreement

Defence accord declares any attack on one nation an attack on both
Dubai: Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have signed a joint strategic defence agreement, the Saudi state-run Al Ekhbariya TV reported on Wednesday.
The agreement was signed in Riyadh by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who arrived in the Kingdom earlier on a state visit.
According to Saudi media, the accord is designed to deepen defence cooperation between the two nations and bolster their collective deterrence against any potential aggression.
The agreement stipulates that any attack on one of the two countries will be considered an attack on both. In a joint statement, the two countries emphasised that their newly signed strategic defence agreement will strengthen joint deterrence against any form of aggression.
The pact underscores the commitment of both nations to mutual security, affirming that any attack on one country will be considered an attack on both, reinforcing their strategic partnership and regional stability.
Officials said the partnership underscores the long-standing security ties between Riyadh and Islamabad, and reflects a shared commitment to regional stability, military collaboration, and joint capacity-building in the face of emerging threats.
Following the signing ceremony, Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation departed Saudi Arabia, concluding the state visit.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox