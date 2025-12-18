GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

AD Ports Group sets up logistics joint venture in Pakistan

New company with CEI Supply Chain to offer door-to-door services across Pakistani cities

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
AD Ports Group sets up logistics joint venture in Pakistan
Abu Dhabi Ports

Dubai: AD Ports Group has formed a strategic joint venture with CEI Supply Chain Private Limited to expand its logistics footprint in Pakistan and offer integrated, door-to-door supply chain services across the country.

The new joint venture will operate as an asset-light logistics platform, combining AD Ports Group’s global network with CEI’s established local operations. Under the agreement, AD Ports Group will hold a 51% majority stake in the new entity.

The joint venture will leverage CEI Supply Chain’s operational presence in Karachi, Lahore, Sialkot, and Islamabad. By linking these inland logistics capabilities with AD Ports Group’s port and maritime infrastructure, the partners aim to strengthen connectivity between ports and end customers.

The company will target high-growth sectors including automotive, retail, fast-moving consumer goods, and energy. It is also expected to support the expansion of Noatum Logistics, AD Ports Group’s dedicated logistics arm, by aligning with its global network.

The signing ceremony took place in Karachi and was attended by senior UAE and Pakistani officials, including Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, and Bakheet Ateeq Alremethi, UAE Consul General in Karachi.

Key trade gateway

The new joint venture will be consolidated into AD Ports Group’s financial results from the first quarter of 2026.

Al Shamsi said Pakistan is a key trade gateway for the region and that the partnership marks a move beyond port operations into inland logistics. He said the venture would improve efficiency for customers and support Pakistan’s role as a regional hub linking Central Asia and the Middle Corridor trade route.

Suleman said the partnership would combine CEI’s local networks and client base with AD Ports Group’s international expertise, helping raise logistics service standards in Pakistan.

CEI Supply Chain, founded in 1995, provides freight forwarding, transport, customs brokerage, and warehousing services across multiple sectors.

The joint venture follows a year of expansion by AD Ports Group in Pakistan. The group has invested heavily in Karachi Port, opened a representative office in Islamabad, launched major dredging and capacity expansion projects, and committed about $295 million to terminal development. Pakistan plays a central role in the group’s strategy to develop trade routes linking China, Central Asia, and Europe.

Related Topics:
Pakistan

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Will India meet Pakistan in the final on Sunday?

Will India meet Pakistan in the final on Sunday?

2m read
Legacy of excellence from Giga Group

Legacy of excellence from Giga Group

2m read
Nithin, who went to Sabarimala after the murder, constantly called Sandhya’s son and enquired whether the police and forensic officials had come .

Woman kills mother, 75, for gold chain to help lover

2m read
The two rivals have been drawn in the same group alongside the USA, the Netherlands and Namibia.

T20 World Cup: India, Pakistan to face off on Feb 15

2m read