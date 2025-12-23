GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Arif Habib Group-led group submits highest bid in PIA privatisation

Rs135b offer tops competitive bids as Pakistan now closer to privatising national airline

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
At least four-bidders were finalised as PIA privatisation process gains momentum.
At least four-bidders were finalised as PIA privatisation process gains momentum.
File photo

Dubai: Arif Habib Group-led consortium has emerged as the highest bidder in the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines, submitting a bid of Rs135 billion in the final round of televised open bidding.

The Lucky Group consortium placed the second-highest bid at Rs134 billion, making the process one of the most closely contested privatisation exercises in Pakistan’s aviation sector in recent years.

The final round concluded with the Arif Habib-led group securing the leading position after consistently topping earlier bidding rounds, where it submitted offers of Rs116 billion and Rs121 billion. The government had set a reserve price of Rs100 billion for the sale.

The privatisation process attracted multiple bidders, including consortia involving Arif Habib, Fatima Fertilizer, City School and Lake City Holdings, as well as Pakistan’s private airline Airblue and the Lucky Group consortium.

Under the approved framework, the successful bidder will acquire a 75 per cent controlling stake in PIA, with the option to purchase the remaining 25 per cent from the government within a specified period. Two-thirds of the proceeds from the initial stake sale are to be paid within 90 days, with the balance payable over one year.

Fresh investment

Officials said the transaction is designed to bring fresh private-sector investment into the airline while supporting improvements in operational performance and fleet modernisation. Of the total proceeds, a majority will be reinvested directly into PIA to strengthen its financial position.

Privatisation Commission chairman Muhammad Ali said the sale aligns with the government’s broader strategy to open new investment avenues and reform state-owned enterprises. He added that two consortia had expressed interest in acquiring either full ownership or a majority stake.

The current privatisation marks the government’s second attempt to sell PIA, following an earlier effort that did not meet pricing expectations. Since then, authorities have restructured liabilities, introduced tax exemptions on aircraft leasing, and provided regulatory protections to improve investor participation. These measures were approved as part of Pakistan’s broader economic reform programme supported by the International Monetary Fund.

The sale also includes airline-owned properties in several international locations and offers the eventual owner an option to acquire the remaining stake at a premium. Officials said the process represents a key milestone in Pakistan’s wider plan to reform and privatise selected state-owned enterprises.

The transaction is expected to proceed subject to final approvals and completion of regulatory requirements.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
Pakistan

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dozens of Umrah pilgrims on PIA flight after mid-air emergency

PIA flight makes emergency landing in Saudi Arabia

1m read
The launch raises Tecom Group’s total investments in the Innovation Hub project to reach Dh2 billion.

New offices added at Dubai Internet City

1m read
The prime minister said modernising the airline was “extremely essential” for the tourism sector.

PIA privatisation: Live bidding to be held on Dec 23

3m read
PIA announces to launch new weekly flight

PIA expands network with new international flight

1m read