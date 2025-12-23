Artificial Intelligence can transform energy value chain

Artificial Intelligence has become a defining force shaping the future of the global energy industry, and the discussion has now moved decisively from whether to adopt it to how best to deploy it with purpose, efficiency, and responsibility. AI is no longer a distant innovation but an essential tool that will transform every part of the energy value chain, from predictive maintenance and energy optimization to emissions monitoring and production forecasting. The priority is no longer experimentation but strategic integration, ensuring that systems are intelligent, interconnected, and data driven so the industry can reduce emissions while still providing affordable, reliable, and secure energy to the world.