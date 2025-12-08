Agentic AI: A reshaping force for government-citizen relationships

As 2026 dawns, the UAE is in a better position than ever to deliver on its ambitious vision for government services. And it is all because of agentic AI, which is much more than a mere advance in automation. Agentic AI has the potential to be an enabler of single-platform government, thereby eliminating the siloed systems that hold back progress. Agents are at their best when they operate in secure, integrated-data environments. The UAE has led the region in progress towards eGovernment and mGovernment. Now it has an opportunity to unify platforms – something many agencies have indicated they are eager to do. For example, in October the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) announced an upcoming unified portal to streamline the private-sector employment journeys of Emiratis.