Authorities on high alert as low-pressure system hits UAE

Remote working, safety advisories and emergency measures activated nationwide
Dubai: As a low-pressure system continues to affect parts of the UAE, bringing fluctuating weather conditions to several regions, authorities have reaffirmed their full readiness to respond to any developments through an integrated national coordination framework aimed at protecting lives and property, ensuring public safety, and maintaining service continuity across all sectors.
As a precautionary measure, government entities in several emirates have announced a shift to remote working on Friday, adopting a flexible and coordinated approach to managing exceptional weather conditions while ensuring business continuity in line with nationally approved preparedness plans.
In this context, the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Supreme Committee for Internal Security, confirmed its full readiness to deal with potential emergencies arising from the ongoing weather situation and intensified rainfall across the country. The ministry said all sectors are operating at the highest level of preparedness, with emergency and business continuity plans activated and proactive measures implemented in line with each authority’s mandate to ensure a rapid response to any developments.
The ministry added that the Supreme Committee for Internal Security remains in continuous session to monitor weather developments and take appropriate decisions as conditions evolve, reinforcing efforts to safeguard the public and protect lives and property. It stressed the importance of public adherence to official instructions and warnings, reliance on authorised information sources, and avoiding rumours or unverified reports, noting that public safety remains the top priority.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, meanwhile, urged private sector companies across the UAE to exercise maximum caution at worksites, particularly for outdoor activities. The ministry emphasised the need to comply with occupational health and safety requirements and to ensure the protection of workers during work duties and travel to and from job sites.
Police and civil defence authorities across the emirates have also confirmed their full readiness to deal with the impact of the low-pressure system, activating emergency response plans, intensifying patrols, and issuing warnings to motorists to avoid low-lying areas, water accumulation and wadis. The public has also been advised to stay away from beaches and marine activities and to follow all safety instructions.
Airlines, including Emirates and flydubai, have also issued advisories urging passengers to allow extra time to reach airports, complete travel procedures in advance, and check flight status updates, as adverse weather may affect air traffic. The airlines said these measures aim to prioritise passenger safety and ensure smoother travel during the period of instability.
On the technical front, the National Centre of Meteorology continues to closely monitor the situation and issue successive alerts warning of unstable weather, rain-bearing convective clouds, and rainfall of varying intensity that may be accompanied by lightning, thunder and hail. Strong to occasionally severe winds are expected to raise dust and reduce horizontal visibility, while sea conditions are forecast to be rough in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
