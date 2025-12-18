GOLD/FOREX
Weather alert Dubai: Authorities urge caution amid heavy rain warnings

Authorities close beaches, parks amid Dubai's weather alert

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Rain in Dubai
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

As the rain peppers Dubai on Thurs, Dec 18, a number of alerts have gone out as authorities prepare to deal with any and all eventualities.

Dubai Municipality was one such office that called for residents and citizens to steer clear of beaches during the unstable weather conditions, which are expected to last for the next couple of days.

It said, in another tweet, that due to the weather fluctuations, it is temporarily closing beaches, public parks, and open-air markets on Thursday and Friday, December 18 and 19th.

"We urge everyone to follow official safety instructions. Thank you for your cooperation," Dubai Municipality wrote on X.

In a social media post, the authority said called on people to follow all instructions from authorities and report any water hazards or emergencies immediately via 800900 or WhatsApp.  

Soon after, it also introduced the public to the Fares app, which is an easy way for people to contact authorities and report weather-related emergencies.    

The National Center of Meteorology has warned of unstable weather today, with scattered clouds bringing rain, thunder, lightning, and hail in some areas.

