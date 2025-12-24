Weather update: UAE forecasts possible rain on Dec 25-29

Skies on Wednesday will be fair to partly cloudy
Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology said the UAE is set for generally mild and moderate conditions from December 25 to 29, with temperatures dipping at night as a weak extension of a low-pressure system passes through the country.
According to the centre’s forecast, skies on Wednesday, December 24, will be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds forming over islands and western waters. Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Thursday morning across some inland areas, raising the likelihood of fog or mist.
Northeasterly to northwesterly winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening to 35 km/h, while seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman.
On Thursday, December 25, cloud cover is expected to increase at times over islands and parts of the coast and northern regions, with a chance of light rainfall.
Humidity will persist overnight into Friday morning, again bringing the possibility of fog or mist in some inland areas. Northwesterly winds may strengthen at times, reaching up to 40 km/h. Sea conditions are forecast to be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf.
The outlook for Friday, December 26, remains fair to partly cloudy, with intermittent cloudiness over islands and parts of the north and east, and a continued chance of light rain. Nighttime humidity could lead to fog or mist early Saturday, while winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times. Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate.
By Saturday, December 27, conditions are forecast to be fair to partly cloudy during the day, becoming cloudier at night over islands and western waters. Humidity will increase overnight into Sunday morning across some coastal and inland areas, with a chance of mist. Winds will be light to moderate, and seas generally slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
The centre said the weather pattern will be accompanied by periods of mid- and low-level cloud formation, with scattered light to moderate rainfall focused mainly over islands and northern areas, and occasionally heavier showers over the far north.
Winds are expected to shift between southwesterly and northwesterly directions, remaining mostly light to moderate but becoming more active at times. Sea conditions are forecast to be calm to moderate, turning rough on Sunday as northwesterly winds strengthen.
The National Centre of Meteorology said it is monitoring developments around the clock and will provide updates as conditions evolve.
