Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai took to Instagram to share how he was enjoying the weather in the UAE with a rainy-day drive, on March 9.
He shared a short clip on his Instagram Stories, with his 16.2 million followers, which showed raindrops falling on the windshield of his vehicle, as he drove on a UAE road.
Heavy to moderate rainfall was reported across UAE this morning. According to the National Center of Meteorology, cloudy skies, with a chance of rainfall, are expected till Sunday morning.
This is not the first time the Crown Prince of Dubai has shared videos of rainy weather.
On December 27, last year, he shared several clips from his day out in the desert on a rainy day.
Sheikh Hamdan, who uses the Instagram handle @faz3, showed his followers how to take complete advantage of the overcast skies and chilly temperatures in Dubai. The clips showed that he was having a feast with his friends and family.