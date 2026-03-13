UAE air defences intercept seven ballistic missiles and 27 drones

UAE air defences dealt with a total of 285 ballistic missiles and 1,567 drones
Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s air defence systems intercepted seven ballistic missiles and 27 drones on 13 March 2026, all of which were launched from Iran, according to the Ministry of Defence.
The ministry said that since the start of the Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have dealt with a total of 285 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,567 drones.
According to the ministry, the attacks have resulted in six deaths involving Emirati, Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationals, as well as 141 minor to moderate injuries among people of various nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepali, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian and Swedish nationals.
The Ministry of Defence said it is fully prepared to respond to any threats and will act decisively against any attempts to undermine the country’s security, stressing its commitment to safeguarding the UAE’s sovereignty, stability and national interests.