GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE air defences intercept seven ballistic missiles and 27 drones

UAE air defences dealt with a total of 285 ballistic missiles and 1,567 drones

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE air defences intercept seven ballistic missiles and 27 drones
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s air defence systems intercepted seven ballistic missiles and 27 drones on 13 March 2026, all of which were launched from Iran, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The ministry said that since the start of the Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have dealt with a total of 285 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,567 drones.

According to the ministry, the attacks have resulted in six deaths involving Emirati, Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationals, as well as 141 minor to moderate injuries among people of various nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepali, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian and Swedish nationals.

The Ministry of Defence said it is fully prepared to respond to any threats and will act decisively against any attempts to undermine the country’s security, stressing its commitment to safeguarding the UAE’s sovereignty, stability and national interests.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Pieces of missiles and drones recovered after Iran’s strikes are displayed during a press briefing by the UAE government held in Abu Dhabi on March 3, 2026.

UAE intercepts 10 Iranian ballistic missiles, 26 drones

1m read
Consumer protection officials say the first step is staying alert while shopping.

US‑Israel war with Iran Day 13: What you need to know

3m read
UAE says it's acting in self-defence after Iran attacks

UAE says it's acting in self-defence after Iran attacks

1m read
US–Israel war on Iran Day 5: What you need to know

US–Israel war on Iran Day 5: What you need to know

3m read