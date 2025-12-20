GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE: Will it rain tomorrow, Dec 21?

Moderate winds and rough seas expected in Arabian Gulf

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Museum of the Future in Dubai.
Museum of the Future in Dubai.
Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The National Centre of Meteorology has forecast generally partly cloudy conditions across the UAE tomorrow, with low clouds expected to form over islands and parts of the coastal and western regions, alongside a chance of light rainfall.

In its daily weather bulletin, the centre said temperatures are expected to rise gradually and slightly, while conditions will remain humid overnight and into Monday morning in some coastal and western inland areas.

Winds are forecast to be light to moderate, occasionally becoming active and stirring dust, shifting from south-westerly to north-westerly at speeds of 15 to 25 kilometres per hour, with gusts reaching up to 40 km/h.

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be moderate, becoming rough at times with cloud activity.

The first high tide is due at 12.53pm, followed by a second at 3.33am. Low tides are expected at 8.35pm and 7.14am.

In the Sea of Oman, waves will range from moderate to slight. The first high tide is forecast at 9.34am, with a second at 11.21pm, while low tides are expected at 4.22pm and 5.18am.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A child is seen enjoying the rain in Abu Dhabi. Public urged to follow safety as Abu Dhabi monitors weather

Weather alert: Parks and beaches closed in Abu Dhabi

1m read
Rain in Dubai

Dubai: Authorities urge caution amid rain warnings

1m read
Unsettled weather to continue through the week, ending with cooler temperatures.

Is a rainy Christmas coming to the UAE?

2m read
Winds are forecast to be moderate to fresh, occasionally strong, stirring up dust and sand.

Why residents are being urged to stay cautious midweek

1m read