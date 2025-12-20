Moderate winds and rough seas expected in Arabian Gulf
Abu Dhabi: The National Centre of Meteorology has forecast generally partly cloudy conditions across the UAE tomorrow, with low clouds expected to form over islands and parts of the coastal and western regions, alongside a chance of light rainfall.
In its daily weather bulletin, the centre said temperatures are expected to rise gradually and slightly, while conditions will remain humid overnight and into Monday morning in some coastal and western inland areas.
Winds are forecast to be light to moderate, occasionally becoming active and stirring dust, shifting from south-westerly to north-westerly at speeds of 15 to 25 kilometres per hour, with gusts reaching up to 40 km/h.
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be moderate, becoming rough at times with cloud activity.
The first high tide is due at 12.53pm, followed by a second at 3.33am. Low tides are expected at 8.35pm and 7.14am.
In the Sea of Oman, waves will range from moderate to slight. The first high tide is forecast at 9.34am, with a second at 11.21pm, while low tides are expected at 4.22pm and 5.18am.
