Weekend Digest: Philippines awards, Messi mania, UAE 2026 holidays, rain and more

From Eid plans to Skywards auctions, this week saw news that caught everyone’s eye
From the Philippines being named Asia’s Best Retirement Destination to hailstorms and thunderstorms sweeping Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, this week brought a mix of global recognition and extreme weather. Lightning struck the Burj Khalifa as Dubai prepared for more rain, while UAE residents plan long Eid holidays in 2026. Major court rulings, remittance glitches, and reactions to Dileep’s acquittal made headlines, alongside Lionel Messi’s pricey India tour. And for frequent flyers, Emirates launched a 20-year Skywards Platinum membership auction. Scroll down for a quick recap:
Manila: The Philippines has been named Asia’s Best Retirement Destination at the 11th TripZilla Excellence Awards, a recognition hailed by the Department of Tourism (DOT) as proof of the country’s rising global competitiveness as a retirement haven. Read more…
Sharjah: Powerful convective cloud formations were observed advancing over the waters off Sharjah on Thursday, as part of Al Bashayer low-pressure system, with heavy rainfall already reported across several parts of the emirate. In Ras Al Khaimah, a powerful hailstorm struck the emirate on Thursday, accompanied by strong winds and intense thunderstorm activity, as severe convective cells intensified rapidly upon reaching the coastline. Hail was reported in Ghalilah and Khor Khuwair, while heavy rainfall was recorded across Khor Khuwair, accompanied by strong, sometimes damaging winds. Read more…
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has shared a video of lightning striking the tip of the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower, as heavy rain hit parts of Dubai and the rest of the UAE on Thursday. Read more…
Dubai: As the new year approaches, UAE residents are planning trips, family gatherings, and time off. The longest public holidays of the year are tied to Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha, which make up most of the country’s 12 official days off. Read more…
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, took to Instagram to caution people just as the Emirates prepares for a few rainy days. Read more…
Abu Dhabi: NMC Healthcare and its administrators have won a major court ruling in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) that will let them see Bank of Baroda’s internal reports on suspected suspicious transactions in their case against NMC founder B.R. Shetty, Gulf News can reveal. Read more…
Dubai: He sent Dh4,600 through a remittance app. The money left his UAE bank account — and never arrived. At the time, Abhishek had no reason to think anything would go wrong. Read more…
Dubai: For a country starved of footballing icons, the arrival of Lionel Messi was always going to feel seismic. As the GOAT India Tour rolled into view, ticket prices quickly spiralled into the realm of the surreal. Hardcore fans were willing to shell out anywhere between Rs5,000 ($55) and an eye-watering Rs50,000 for the chance to merely glimpse the Argentine maestro. Read more…
Dubai: Minutes after survivor and actress Bhavana Menon reacted to Dileep's acquittal verdict and sentencing of six convicts to 20 years in prison, his first wife has expressed her disappointment at the outcome. Read more…
Dubai: Dubai's flagship airline, Emirates, has launched a global online auction offering a chance to secure some of the most coveted Emirates Skywards Platinum memberships — complete with tier benefits valid for up to 20 years. Read more…
