Weekend Digest: Philippines awards, Messi mania, UAE 2026 holidays, rain and more

From Eid plans to Skywards auctions, this week saw news that caught everyone’s eye

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
4 MIN READ
Lightning, hailstorms, Messi’s tour, and major court rulings top this week’s news.
From the Philippines being named Asia’s Best Retirement Destination to hailstorms and thunderstorms sweeping Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, this week brought a mix of global recognition and extreme weather. Lightning struck the Burj Khalifa as Dubai prepared for more rain, while UAE residents plan long Eid holidays in 2026. Major court rulings, remittance glitches, and reactions to Dileep’s acquittal made headlines, alongside Lionel Messi’s pricey India tour. And for frequent flyers, Emirates launched a 20-year Skywards Platinum membership auction. Scroll down for a quick recap:

Asia’s best retirement destination: Know the monthly cost

Manila: The Philippines has been named Asia’s Best Retirement Destination at the 11th TripZilla Excellence Awards, a recognition hailed by the Department of Tourism (DOT) as proof of the country’s rising global competitiveness as a retirement haven. Read more…

Hail and thunderstorms sweep across Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah

Sharjah: Powerful convective cloud formations were observed advancing over the waters off Sharjah on Thursday, as part of Al Bashayer low-pressure system, with heavy rainfall already reported across several parts of the emirate. In Ras Al Khaimah, a powerful hailstorm struck the emirate on Thursday, accompanied by strong winds and intense thunderstorm activity, as severe convective cells intensified rapidly upon reaching the coastline. Hail was reported in Ghalilah and Khor Khuwair, while heavy rainfall was recorded across Khor Khuwair, accompanied by strong, sometimes damaging winds. Read more…

Lightning strikes Burj Khalifa as heavy rain hits parts of Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has shared a video of lightning striking the tip of the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower, as heavy rain hit parts of Dubai and the rest of the UAE on Thursday. Read more…

Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha 2026 dates and long weekends in UAE

Dubai: As the new year approaches, UAE residents are planning trips, family gatherings, and time off. The longest public holidays of the year are tied to Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha, which make up most of the country’s 12 official days off. Read more…

Weather alert: Sheikh Hamdan tells people to 'be ready for rain'

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, took to Instagram to caution people just as the Emirates prepares for a few rainy days. Read more…

BR Shetty case: New UAE ruling opens door to Bank of Baroda transaction files

Abu Dhabi: NMC Healthcare and its administrators have won a major court ruling in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) that will let them see Bank of Baroda’s internal reports on suspected suspicious transactions in their case against NMC founder B.R. Shetty, Gulf News can reveal. Read more…

UAE resident sends Dh4,600 via remittance app, funds debited but never received

Dubai: He sent Dh4,600 through a remittance app. The money left his UAE bank account — and never arrived. At the time, Abhishek had no reason to think anything would go wrong. Read more…

How much did Lionel Messi’s trip cost India. Was it worth it?

Dubai: For a country starved of footballing icons, the arrival of Lionel Messi was always going to feel seismic. As the GOAT India Tour rolled into view, ticket prices quickly spiralled into the realm of the surreal. Hardcore fans were willing to shell out anywhere between Rs5,000 ($55) and an eye-watering Rs50,000 for the chance to merely glimpse the Argentine maestro. Read more…

Manju Warrier reacts to her ex-husband Dileep's acquittal in Kerala actor assault case: 'Justice for survivor incomplete'

Dubai: Minutes after survivor and actress Bhavana Menon reacted to Dileep's acquittal verdict and sentencing of six convicts to 20 years in prison, his first wife has expressed her disappointment at the outcome. Read more…

Want a 20-year Emirates Skywards Platinum membership? Here’s how to get one

Dubai: Dubai's flagship airline, Emirates, has launched a global online auction offering a chance to secure some of the most coveted Emirates Skywards Platinum memberships — complete with tier benefits valid for up to 20 years. Read more…

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
