Weekend Digest: Philippines awards, Messi mania, UAE 2026 holidays, rain and more

Sharjah: Powerful convective cloud formations were observed advancing over the waters off Sharjah on Thursday, as part of Al Bashayer low-pressure system, with heavy rainfall already reported across several parts of the emirate. In Ras Al Khaimah, a powerful hailstorm struck the emirate on Thursday, accompanied by strong winds and intense thunderstorm activity, as severe convective cells intensified rapidly upon reaching the coastline. Hail was reported in Ghalilah and Khor Khuwair, while heavy rainfall was recorded across Khor Khuwair, accompanied by strong, sometimes damaging winds. Read more…