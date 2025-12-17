Asia’s best retirement destination: Know the monthly cost

TripZilla Excellence Awards recognises country's status as retirement haven
Manila: The Philippines has been named Asia’s Best Retirement Destination at the 11th TripZilla Excellence Awards, a recognition hailed by the Department of Tourism (DOT) as proof of the country’s rising global competitiveness as a retirement haven.
Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco welcomed the accolade, saying it affirms international confidence in the Philippines not just as a travel destination but as a long-term home for retirees.
“This award affirms what the global community increasingly sees; the Philippines is not only a beautiful place to visit but also a place to call home,” Frasco told local media.
She noted that retirees are drawn to the country because of its culture of warmth and care, which goes beyond scenery and is deeply rooted in Filipino hospitality and compassion.
“Retirees choose the Philippines because the warmth of our country transcends our destinations and is deeply rooted in our culture of care, hospitality, and compassion,” she added.
Frasco said the recognition is a challenge to further enhance world-class programs and services that protect the dignity, comfort, and well-being of retirees.
Earlier this year, the Philippine Retirement Authority (PRA) and Department of Tourism PRA met to further enhance the Special Resident Retiree’s Visa program, one of the country’s key incentives for foreign nationals and returning overseas Filipinos.
The PRA said the Philippines now hosts more than 83,000 Special Resident Retiree’s Visa holders, as per PNA.
This is bolstered by its “We Care” campaign aimed at expanding the country’s share of the global retirement market.
While most countries seek young, healthy visitors from other countries, the Philippines actively courts retirees.
It stems from Filipinos' deep respect for their parents and the elderly.
Retirees flock to the Philippines for its unmatched warmth and welcoming culture, deeply rooted in hospitality and compassion that turns visitors into family.
This genuine care fosters thriving expat communities.youtube
Living costs stretch pensions further, with low rent, food, and services — often $1,000/month covers comfort in paradise spots like Cebu, Iloilo, Davao, Albay, Sorsogon or Dumaguete.
Stunning beaches, rice terraces, and urban amenities remain budget-friendly, making long-term stays viable without financial strain, according to a report by Unbiased.
Universal English proficiency eases daily life (the 1987 Constitution is written in English), from doctor visits to socialising, while the Special Resident Retiree’s Visa (SRRV) simplifies relocation for over visa holders.
Favourable climate, central Asian location, and strong expat networks in places like Davao enhance accessibility.
Internationally trained doctors and modern facilities in major cities (Manila, Cebu, and Davao) offer world-class care at a fraction of US/Europe costs, bolstered by medical tourism.
Private also insurance or coverage with health management organisations, HMOs (like Intellicare, Maxicare, MediCard, PhilCare, and iCare) remain affordable, ensuring peace of mind for ageing expats amid tropical vibes.
