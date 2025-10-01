With Manila now on its network, Air India serves eight destinations across seven Southeast Asian countries. The new service not only enhances travel between India and the Philippines but also offers Filipino passengers easier connections to Air India’s extensive network in Europe and North America via Delhi.

The launch ceremony at Delhi airport was attended by Josel F. Ignacio, Ambassador of the Philippines to India, and Maria Cynthia P. Pelayo, Minister and Consul General at the Philippine Embassy. They were joined by P. Balaji, Group Head – Government, Risk, Compliance & Corporate Affairs at Air India, alongside senior officials from both the airline and the embassy.

Dubai: Air India on Wednesday launched India’s first direct flight to the Philippines , marking a new chapter in air connectivity between the two nations. The inaugural service took off from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport to Manila, the Philippine capital.

The Delhi–Manila flights are being operated with the Airbus A321LR, configured with Business, Premium Economy, and Economy cabins. Air India is among the few airlines in Southeast Asia to offer fully flat beds in Business Class on a single-aisle aircraft, highlighting its push for premium service.

Air India’s CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said the launch opens up “immense potential for tourism” as Indian travellers seek new leisure destinations. He added that the service would also showcase the Philippines’ culture and landscapes while promoting trade and cultural exchange between the two countries.

From the white sands of Boracay to the limestone cliffs and lagoons of Palawan’s El Nido, the Philippines is positioning itself as an attractive new option for Indian holidaymakers. With direct connectivity now in place, officials expect tourism flows to rise and bilateral ties to deepen.

The return service, AI2361, will leave Manila at 11:40pm and arrive in Delhi at 3:50am the following day, also operating on the same five days. All timings are provided in local time zones.

According to the airline, flight AI2362 will depart Delhi at 1:20pm and land in Manila at 10:40pm , operating five times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.