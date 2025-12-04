GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Emirates launches Asia Pass. Here's how it could make your travel seamless

With one ticket, customers can book up to 10 flights

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Emirates airlines
Emirates airlines
Dubai Media office

Dubai: Emirates has introduced the Emirates Asia Pass, a new regional travel solution designed to simplify multi‑city itineraries across Southeast Asia. Aimed at leisure and business travellers alike, the pass allows seamless travel across seven countries under a single booking.

The pass brings flexibility and convenience to travellers keen to explore Southeast Asia’s diverse destinations. With one ticket, customers can book up to ten flights within Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia, Singapore, and Laos.

The Emirates Asia Pass enables travellers to customise their journeys, combining different destinations and even revisiting the same city more than once. Customers can book and modify their itineraries for a nominal fee of $15 per change, ensuring flexibility if plans shift.

Seamless connectivity

Emirates is leveraging its regional network and partner airlines to offer expanded connections. The carrier’s partnerships with Bangkok Airways and Batik Air Malaysia open access to popular gateways such as Ko Samui, Kota Kinabalu and Luang Prabang.

Direct Emirates flights already link Dubai to key Southeast Asian hubs including Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore, providing smooth onward connections for Asia Pass holders. The initiative consolidates bookings across participating airlines, eliminating the need for separate tickets and multiple check‑ins.

A single ticket for the region

Available to passengers arriving in the region on an Emirates international flight, the Asia Pass can be purchased online, through Emirates Contact Centres, retail offices, or travel agents. It automatically links with the traveller’s international itinerary, simplifying management of all flights through one platform.

The product is expected to appeal particularly to UAE and GCC travellers seeking value in extended itineraries. For frequent regional flyers, the unified pass may also reduce administrative barriers and total fare costs.

For customers, the Asia Pass represents a practical and cost‑effective way to explore one of the world’s most diverse regions without juggling multiple bookings or carriers. It supports more efficient travel planning, encourages regional discovery, and leverages Emirates’ network strength within Asia.

Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Related Topics:
Emirates Group

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The video captured the incident showing the yawning gap on the road as chunks of asphalt and earth collapsed while people looked on during one of Southeast Asia's most devastating natural disasters.

Video: Road collapses in Indonesia amid deadly floods

2m read
People wade through the water at a flooded street in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.

Toll in floods ravaging Southeast Asia tops 150

3m read
Behind every joyful homecoming lies the practical side of travel prep.

Going home for the holidays? New exit rules for OFWs

3m read
New research shows that travellers worldwide are redefining what truly fulfilling travel looks like.

Key travel trends that will define your 2026 itinerary

3m read