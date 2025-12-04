Emirates launches Asia Pass. Here's how it could make your travel seamless

With one ticket, customers can book up to 10 flights
Dubai: Emirates has introduced the Emirates Asia Pass, a new regional travel solution designed to simplify multi‑city itineraries across Southeast Asia. Aimed at leisure and business travellers alike, the pass allows seamless travel across seven countries under a single booking.
The pass brings flexibility and convenience to travellers keen to explore Southeast Asia’s diverse destinations. With one ticket, customers can book up to ten flights within Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia, Singapore, and Laos.
The Emirates Asia Pass enables travellers to customise their journeys, combining different destinations and even revisiting the same city more than once. Customers can book and modify their itineraries for a nominal fee of $15 per change, ensuring flexibility if plans shift.
Emirates is leveraging its regional network and partner airlines to offer expanded connections. The carrier’s partnerships with Bangkok Airways and Batik Air Malaysia open access to popular gateways such as Ko Samui, Kota Kinabalu and Luang Prabang.
Direct Emirates flights already link Dubai to key Southeast Asian hubs including Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore, providing smooth onward connections for Asia Pass holders. The initiative consolidates bookings across participating airlines, eliminating the need for separate tickets and multiple check‑ins.
Available to passengers arriving in the region on an Emirates international flight, the Asia Pass can be purchased online, through Emirates Contact Centres, retail offices, or travel agents. It automatically links with the traveller’s international itinerary, simplifying management of all flights through one platform.
The product is expected to appeal particularly to UAE and GCC travellers seeking value in extended itineraries. For frequent regional flyers, the unified pass may also reduce administrative barriers and total fare costs.
For customers, the Asia Pass represents a practical and cost‑effective way to explore one of the world’s most diverse regions without juggling multiple bookings or carriers. It supports more efficient travel planning, encourages regional discovery, and leverages Emirates’ network strength within Asia.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox