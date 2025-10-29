Turn your flight boarding pass into a discount card, here’s how it works
Dubai: Planning a winter getaway to Dubai? Hold on to your Emirates boarding pass, it could be your ticket to hundreds of exclusive discounts across the UAE.
From luxury spa days and fine-dining experiences to shopping deals and desert adventures, Emirates passengers can enjoy a season full of savings with ‘My Emirates Pass’.
Until March 2026, Emirates passengers can unlock discounts on everything from luxury spa experiences to fine dining, shopping, adventure activities, and family-friendly attractions, simply by showing their boarding pass.
My Emirates Pass is a seasonal promotion that lets passengers turn their Emirates boarding pass into a discount card. Whether you’re a UAE resident returning home or a visitor exploring the country, you can enjoy special rates at participating venues throughout your stay.
Just present your printed or mobile boarding pass at participating outlets to redeem offers. You can even use it multiple times at the same place or at different venues across the country.
Note: If you’re using a mobile boarding pass, take a screenshot before your flight - it might disappear from your app or wallet after you land.
The offers cover a wide range of categories:
Mind and Body: Indulge in discounted spa treatments, yoga sessions, and wellness packages.
Dining: Enjoy fine dining experiences at top hotel restaurants and casual bites across the city.
Shopping: Get deals on popular brands including ALDO, AEROPOSTALE, CHARLES & KEITH, and many more.
Adventure & Attractions: Take advantage of discounted entry to At the Top, Burj Khalifa, AYA Universe, Expo City attractions, desert safaris, boat tours, golf courses, and even hotel pool and beach access.
Fly Emirates between 1 October 2025 and 31 March 2026.
Keep your boarding pass — printed or mobile.
Show it along with your photo ID at any participating venue.
Enjoy instant discounts and special offers.
Getting answers is easy, just drop a comment on our Ask Gulf News videos, send us a WhatsApp message at 054 306 7666, or email us at ReadersEmail@gulfnews.com.
No question is too small or too complicated. Think of Ask Gulf News as your personal guide to living in the UAE, delivered in a minute or less. Because life here should feel exciting, not overwhelming and we’re here to make sure of that.
This is part of a new Gulf News series - Ask Gulf News, where we answer your questions about life in the UAE through short explainers that include an article and a video.
