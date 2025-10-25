GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASK GULF NEWS
ASK GULF NEWS

Ask Gulf News: How to update your bank KYC in the UAE when your Emirates ID expires

Ignore that KYC update SMS and your bank account could be blocked

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
UAE banks are asking customers to renew KYC details as expired Emirates IDs could lead to frozen accounts and blocked transactions.
UAE banks are asking customers to renew KYC details as expired Emirates IDs could lead to frozen accounts and blocked transactions.
Stock image/Canva

Dubai: If you’ve recently received an SMS from your bank asking you to update your KYC (Know Your Customer) details, don’t ignore it, especially if your Emirates ID is about to expire. Keeping your Emirates ID and KYC information updated is essential to ensure uninterrupted access to your bank account and financial services.

Why you must update your Emirates ID with the bank

Under the regulations of the Central Bank of the UAE, all customers are required to provide their latest Emirates ID to their bank. Failing to update your details can result in service disruptions — including being unable to withdraw cash from ATMs, make debit or credit card transactions, or access other personal banking services.

Updating your KYC is also a compliance requirement that helps banks follow Anti-Money Laundering (AML) laws and verify that your identity and contact details are accurate and up to date.

How to update your KYC details

Most UAE banks have made it simple to complete the KYC process online. You can typically update your details through your bank’s mobile app, website, or online banking portal without visiting a branch. In some cases, you can still visit the nearest branch if you prefer to update your information in person.

To complete your update, you’ll need to fill out a KYC or Re-KYC form and submit the required documents. Your bank will usually send an SMS or email with a direct link to the form or clear instructions on how to proceed.

Documents 

While requirements may vary slightly between banks, most will ask for the following:

  • Renewed Emirates ID (front and back)

  • Passport copy

  • Residence visa page

  • Proof of address such as a tenancy contract or utility bill

  • Source of income details

Most banks accept scanned copies in PDF, JPG, JPEG, or PNG format.

Got a question about life in the UAE? Ask Gulf News

Getting answers is easy, just drop a comment on our Ask Gulf News videos, send us a WhatsApp message at 054 306 7666, or email us at ReadersEmail@gulfnews.com.

No question is too small or too complicated. Think of Ask Gulf News as your personal guide to living in the UAE, delivered in a minute or less. Because life here should feel exciting, not overwhelming and we’re here to make sure of that.

This is part of a new Gulf News series - Ask Gulf News, where we answer your questions about life in the UAE through short explainers that include an article and a video.

Related Topics:
UAE banksUAE digital bankingEmirates ID

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

SEBI Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the regulator is working to roll out secure, remote KYC verification for NRIs.

No more KYC for NRIs? India to simplify remote access

3m read
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sends condolences to Qatar after diplomat deaths

UAE president condoles with Qatar after diplomat deaths

1m read
The incident has prompted an immediate investigation ordered by Prince Faisal bin Mishaal, Emir of the Qassim region.

Hospital faces probe after family receives wrong body

1m read
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was received at the Amiri Airport by His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.

UAE President arrives in Kuwait for fraternal visit

1m read