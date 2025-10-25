Ignore that KYC update SMS and your bank account could be blocked
Dubai: If you’ve recently received an SMS from your bank asking you to update your KYC (Know Your Customer) details, don’t ignore it, especially if your Emirates ID is about to expire. Keeping your Emirates ID and KYC information updated is essential to ensure uninterrupted access to your bank account and financial services.
Under the regulations of the Central Bank of the UAE, all customers are required to provide their latest Emirates ID to their bank. Failing to update your details can result in service disruptions — including being unable to withdraw cash from ATMs, make debit or credit card transactions, or access other personal banking services.
Updating your KYC is also a compliance requirement that helps banks follow Anti-Money Laundering (AML) laws and verify that your identity and contact details are accurate and up to date.
Most UAE banks have made it simple to complete the KYC process online. You can typically update your details through your bank’s mobile app, website, or online banking portal without visiting a branch. In some cases, you can still visit the nearest branch if you prefer to update your information in person.
To complete your update, you’ll need to fill out a KYC or Re-KYC form and submit the required documents. Your bank will usually send an SMS or email with a direct link to the form or clear instructions on how to proceed.
While requirements may vary slightly between banks, most will ask for the following:
Renewed Emirates ID (front and back)
Passport copy
Residence visa page
Proof of address such as a tenancy contract or utility bill
Source of income details
Most banks accept scanned copies in PDF, JPG, JPEG, or PNG format.
Getting answers is easy, just drop a comment on our Ask Gulf News videos, send us a WhatsApp message at 054 306 7666, or email us at ReadersEmail@gulfnews.com.
No question is too small or too complicated. Think of Ask Gulf News as your personal guide to living in the UAE, delivered in a minute or less. Because life here should feel exciting, not overwhelming and we’re here to make sure of that.
This is part of a new Gulf News series - Ask Gulf News, where we answer your questions about life in the UAE through short explainers that include an article and a video.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox