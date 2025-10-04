You need to meet certain salary and housing criteria to apply for their residence visa
Dubai: Moving to the UAE is exciting but let’s be honest, it can also be confusing. Whether you’re figuring out how to get a driving licence, choosing the right school for your kids, or deciding which Dubai neighbourhood feels like home, the list of questions can seem endless. You’ve probably spent hours scrolling through websites, reading forums, maybe even asking ChatGPT and still aren’t completely sure what’s accurate.
That’s exactly why we’re launching Ask Gulf News, your one-stop guide to life in the UAE.
In quick, easy-to-digest videos and explainers, we’ll bring you answers straight from experts, government authorities, lawyers, immigration specialists, and other professionals who know the UAE inside out. From visas and housing to schooling and everyday life hacks, we cut through the noise so you get clear, reliable answers.
And to kick off the series, we’re tackling one of the most common questions among expats in Dubai - how to sponsor your parents for a residence visa.
Sponsoring your parents for a residence visa allows you to bring them to Dubai to live with you, but the process comes with specific eligibility requirements.
Here’s a quick breakdown:
You must earn a minimum monthly salary of Dh10,000.
You need a valid Ejari (rental contract) for a two- or three-bedroom apartment.
A refundable security deposit of Dh5,000 is required.
You can apply for the visa through an Amer Centre near you or online via the GDRFA Dubai website. For the latest information or clarifications, it’s best to contact the GDRFA call centre at 8005111.
Getting answers is easy, just drop a comment on our Ask Gulf News videos, send us a WhatsApp message at 054 306 7666, or email us at ReadersEmail@gulfnews.com.
No question is too small or too complicated. Think of Ask Gulf News as your personal guide to living in the UAE, delivered in a minute or less. Because life here should feel exciting, not overwhelming and we’re here to make sure of that.
