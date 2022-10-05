What is the jobseeker visa?

In April 2022, the UAE cabinet announced a new UAE visa system, and one of the new entry permits introduced was the job exploration entry visa, which is aimed at attracting young talent and skilled professionals to explore job opportunities available in the UAE. As per the announcement, the visa will be granted to:

• Those classified in the first, second or third skill level as per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE). To find what skill levels are, click here.



• Fresh graduates of the top 500 universities in the world.



• The minimum educational level of the applicant should be a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent.

Where do I apply for the jobseeker visa in Dubai?

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) is the authority responsible for issuing visas in the Emirate of Dubai.

You can apply for the visa in Dubai through two ways:

• Online through the GDRFA Dubai website - www.gdrfad.gov.ae or



• Through an Amer Centre – which processes Dubai visa and residency applications on behalf of GDRFA.

If you wish to apply for the visa through any other Emirate, you would need to do so through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), here.

How much does the Dubai jobseeker visa cost?

As per the website of GDRFA Dubai, this is a breakdown of the cost:

• 60 days: Dh555

• 90 days: Dh685

• 120 days: Dh815

• Financial guarantee (security deposit): Dh1,000

Required documents:

• Coloured photo

• Copy of passport

• Qualification certificate (attested)

You may also be asked to provide the following documents:



• Health insurance, which covers the period of stay

• Certified bank account statement

• Copy of the return ticket – this is optional.

• A copy of your home country’s national ID card.

Online:

1. You first need to visit the GDRFA website – www.gdrfad.gov.ae, where you will see a button for ‘Entry permits’ under the ‘Services’ section on the home page.

2. Click on ‘Entry permits’ and then on ‘Entry permit services’, to access the ‘New Entry Permit for Green Residence’.

3. You will then see a list of the new visas that have been introduced, including a service card titled ‘Issuing Entry Permit for (Single Entry) Job Opportunity’

4. Click on ‘Start service’, after which you will be directed to the login page. Select ‘individuals’ from the tab on the top of the screen, and then log in using your GDRFA online account details if you have an existing account, or tap on ‘Register now’ if you want to create a new account. You can also log in using your UAE Pass account, if you already have one.

5. Once you have logged in, you will be redirected to your personal dashboard on GDRFA. Click on the green ‘New application’ button, and then once again select the ‘Green residence for high-skilled workers’.

6. You will then be asked to fill out an application form with the following details:

• Applicant Information: Here, you will need to enter details like name, mobile number and email address. If you see a section to enter your name in Arabic, simply type your name in English and the system will automatically fill in the name in Arabic.

• Personal information: Under this section, you will need to provide passport details, details of your educational qualification, and family details.

• Address: You will be asked to provide your address within and outside the UAE.

7. Click on ‘Next’. You will then be asked to upload the necessary documents.

8. Make the payment.

Once you have made the payment, your application will be complete and sent to GDRFA.

According to the website of GDRFA, a text message and e-mail will be sent to you with the status of the application. If there are any missing documents, you will be notified to attach the missing documents within 30 days, and if they are not attached, the request will be automatically cancelled.

If your application is approved, you will receive the visa via email.

Through an Amer Centre:

1. Head to one of the Amer service centers, you can find the complete list here by visiting this link: https://www.gdrfad.gov.ae/en/customer-happiness-centers#

2. Ask for the Dubai jobseeker visa application at the reception.

3. Next, fill in the application and attach the required documents and submit the application to the Amer Centre employee.

4. Pay the fees due for the service.