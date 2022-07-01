Dubai: Ever wondered what determines your need for attesting official documents? What makes you a skilled or unskilled worker? And what do skill levels mean? Here is you guide to the different skill levels in the UAE and how they may affect you.

What are the different skill levels?

According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), there are five skill levels, ranging from Skill Level 1 for highly skilled people to Skill Level 5 for the lower skilled. Different skill levels are assigned to different job positions and occupations.

According to the UAE’s official government portal – u.ae – skill levels 1, 2 and 3 require attested educational certificates while jobs of skill levels 4 and 5 do not need attestation.

Sree Kumar, Recruitment Officer at Moativ Employment Services, said that some of the professions under the Skill Level 1 include managers, engineers, safety officers, public relations officers, doctors, quantity surveyors and reservation officers. Skill level 2 includes mechanical and technical jobs.

Professions in Skill Level 3 include sales executive, sales representative, site supervisor, ticketing clerk, cashiers, receptionist, cash desk clerk, sales supervisor, store keeper, tourist guide and others.

Skill Levels 4 and 5 include general labourers, house keepers, office boys, helpers, cleaners, construction laborers, loading and unloading workers and other positions.

Abdulhusen Munpurwala, Business Development Manager at PRO Deskk, a Corporate Services company, added that skill levels 1 and 2 are not required to attend the Tawjeeh training course, while people who fall under skill levels 3, 4 and 5 are required to take the training course.

What is Tawjeeh training?

The Arabic word tawjeeh literally means ‘guidance’ and some workers are required to attend awareness classes, which offer information on the UAE’s laws and culture, the labour laws and penalties as well as tips on how to manage your finances in a new country.

The training is provided at Tawjeeh centers, which are accredited by MOHRE. For a complete guide on the Tawjeeh training classes, click here.

How do I know my skill level?

Your skill level is mentioned as the first digit of your job code. To know what your job code is, you can contact the MOHRE call centre on 600 69 0000.

Does your skill level affect any other aspect of life in the UAE?

Munpurwala said that a worker’s skill level does not affect the person’s ability to sponsor their families, as it has been removed from the list of criteria for applying for a family visa.