Bahrain makes Golden Visa more affordable, slashes investment threshold

The decision is part of Bahrain’s broader strategy to enhance its position as a competitive hub for residence, business, and investment in the Gulf. Officials expect the lower threshold to stimulate high-end property demand while maintaining the exclusivity and standards of the Golden Visa programme.

The announcement was made recently by the Nationality, Passports, and Residence Affairs (NPRA) at the Ministry of Interior.

Bahrain has cut the minimum real estate investment required for its Golden Residency Visa in a move designed to make long-term residency more accessible to foreign investors.

Industry analysts believe the new criteria will not only broaden Bahrain’s investor base but also energise the nation’s real estate sector, positioning the kingdom as a long-term residency and investment hub in the Gulf.

Visa holders enjoy lifetime residency, work flexibility, unlimited entries, family sponsorship privileges, and full business ownership rights. Applicants must submit a valid passport, six months of bank statements, health insurance, and proof of residence via the NPRA portal. Fees include BHD 5 for the application and BHD 300 for visa issuance, both non-refundable.

Professionals earning at least BHD 2,000 per month with five years’ service in Bahrain

According to the media reports in Bahrain, property investment requirements to qualify for the Golden Visa has been slashed from BHD 200,000 (US$530,555) to BHD 130,000 (US$345,000), a 35% reduction,

Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, Undersecretary for NPRA, said the step demonstrates the government’s commitment to creating a stable and welcoming environment for investors seeking long-term opportunities in the region. “Lowering the threshold will boost the program’s competitiveness while preserving its standards and exclusivity,” he added.

A Ahmed brings more than three decades of experience covering UAE news, the South Asian diaspora, politics, and regional security. He brings sharp focus to the South Asian diaspora, politics, community affairs, and regional security, often through compelling interviews with key figures. With a keen eye for detail and context, Ahmed connects local developments to the wider regional pulse.