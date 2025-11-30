GOLD/FOREX
GULF
Bahrain makes Golden Visa more affordable, slashes investment threshold

Kingdom aims to boost real estate demand and strengthen long-term residency appeal

A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
Bahrain announces to lower investment for Golden Visa seekers. Photo of Bahrain skyline for illustrative purpose only.
Bahrain has cut the minimum real estate investment required for its Golden Residency Visa in a move designed to make long-term residency more accessible to foreign investors.

The announcement was made recently by the Nationality, Passports, and Residence Affairs (NPRA) at the Ministry of Interior.

The decision is part of Bahrain’s broader strategy to enhance its position as a competitive hub for residence, business, and investment in the Gulf. Officials expect the lower threshold to stimulate high-end property demand while maintaining the exclusivity and standards of the Golden Visa programme.

Stable environment

Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, Undersecretary for NPRA, said the step demonstrates the government’s commitment to creating a stable and welcoming environment for investors seeking long-term opportunities in the region. “Lowering the threshold will boost the program’s competitiveness while preserving its standards and exclusivity,” he added.

According to the media reports in Bahrain, property investment requirements to qualify for the Golden Visa has been slashed from BHD 200,000 (US$530,555) to BHD 130,000 (US$345,000), a 35% reduction,

Who qualifies for the Golden Residency

Property investors meeting the revised BHD 130,000 threshold

Professionals earning at least BHD 2,000 per month with five years’ service in Bahrain

Retirees with 15 years of work in Bahrain and pensions above BHD 2,000

Non-resident retirees with pensions exceeding BHD 4,000

Entrepreneurs, highly skilled professionals, and contributors to the national economy or society

Benefits

Visa holders enjoy lifetime residency, work flexibility, unlimited entries, family sponsorship privileges, and full business ownership rights. Applicants must submit a valid passport, six months of bank statements, health insurance, and proof of residence via the NPRA portal. Fees include BHD 5 for the application and BHD 300 for visa issuance, both non-refundable.

Industry analysts believe the new criteria will not only broaden Bahrain’s investor base but also energise the nation’s real estate sector, positioning the kingdom as a long-term residency and investment hub in the Gulf.

A AhmedSenior Reporter
A Ahmed brings more than three decades of experience covering UAE news, the South Asian diaspora, politics, and regional security. He brings sharp focus to the South Asian diaspora, politics, community affairs, and regional security, often through compelling interviews with key figures. With a keen eye for detail and context, Ahmed connects local developments to the wider regional pulse.
