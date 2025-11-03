Apply for a free return document if your passport is lost or damaged while travelling
Dubai: The UAE has introduced a new service to make travel safer and simpler for Golden Visa holders. If a passport is lost or damaged while travelling abroad, holders can now obtain an electronic return document within 30 minutes, free of charge. This document allows a single entry back to the UAE but does not permit travel to other countries.
Since October 14, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) have offered a dedicated Emergency and Crisis Support Service for Golden Visa holders. The service ensures UAE missions abroad provide immediate assistance when needed.
Consular support can also extend to family members, including spouses and children, as long as they are registered dependents with valid residency permits.
Golden Visa holders can request a return document online through the MOFA website. The process is straightforward:
Go to the UAE MOFA website - www.mofa.gov.ae and navigate to the “Services” section. Select the category for Golden Visa holders and log in using your UAE Pass account.
Under “Services for Golden Visa Holders,” choose “Return Documents.” Select the reason for the request and click “Start Service.”
Complete the form, upload the required documents, and submit.
The return document will be sent to your registered email via UAE Pass.
The document is valid for a single use and expires seven days after issuance. It also allows applications for family members under 18, provided the Golden Visa remains active. Upon returning to the UAE, the visa holder must obtain a new passport immediately.
MOFA offers a range of consular services designed to support Golden Visa holders abroad, including:
Issuing a Return Document if a passport is lost or damaged.
A dedicated hotline providing 24/7 assistance and guidance.
Support in emergencies, crises, and evacuation operations.
Coordination of procedures for repatriating the remains of deceased Golden Visa holders in collaboration with relevant authorities.
Golden Visa holders can contact MOFA’s call centre for immediate support at 0097124931133, available 24/7. This hotline is exclusively for Golden Visa holders and their registered dependents, ensuring fast responses to urgent situations.
