Dubai: Dubai has granted Golden Visas to over 200 exceptional educators from early childhood centres, schools, and universities, recognising their outstanding contributions to teaching and society.
The initiative, launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, was first announced on World Teachers’ Day 2024. It honours educators who have made significant contributions to learning and the wider community.
Here is everything you need to know about the eligibility criteria.
The Golden Visa is a renewable 10-year residency that allows qualified educators to live and work in Dubai long-term. It also enables them to sponsor family members.
Applications are open to educators who meet eligibility criteria set by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). According to KHDA, applications for the Golden Visa for outstanding educators will open from October 15 to December 15, 2025.
Eligible applicants include:
School principals and leaders
Early childhood centre managers
Academic heads of higher education institutions (HEI)
Teachers from schools and early childhood centres (ECCs)
Full-time faculty and senior administrative leaders at higher education institutions
Teachers from schools and ECCs, as well as faculty of higher education institutions, must meet the following criteria:
Qualifications (for HEI faculty only)
Must hold an advanced degree (e.g., PhD, professional doctorate, master’s) or relevant professional qualifications (e.g., CPA, professional fellowships).
Professional excellence
Teachers and faculty must provide evidence of:
Nomination by principal with board of governors’ approval and endorsement
Student success in internal and external exams and assessments
Positive feedback from students, parents, and school leadership
For higher education faculty: contributions to research, publications in reputable journals, research grants, collaborations, consultative reports, or creative work/exhibitions.
Support for key student groups
Demonstrated success in improving the academic performance of Emirati students.
Demonstrated success in supporting the academic and social development of students of determination.
Recognition and Awards
Must have received a prestigious education award, either:
National awards (e.g., the Hamdan Award or similar)
International awards (e.g., Global Teacher Prize or similar)
Recognition through grants, competitions, or fellowships
Community work
Must have contributed positively to the school or wider community through educational or social initiatives.
DSIB rating (for principals only)
Must have improved the school’s rating to Good or better in Dubai Schools Inspections Bureau (DSIB) annual inspections
Must have maintained or further improved this rating.
Student success
Clear evidence of improved student outcomes, including academic progress and graduation results.
Leadership impact and feedback
Positive feedback from students, parents, staff, and other stakeholders about leadership and school environment.
Recognition and awards
Must have received a prestigious education award or recognition through grants, competitions, or fellowships.
Support for key student groups
Must receive a formal nomination from the school’s board of governors, citing exceptional leadership and specific reasons for the nomination.
Community work
Demonstrate positive contributions to the wider community through educational projects, partnerships, or social initiatives.
