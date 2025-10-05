World Teachers’ Day: UAE leaders praise educators’ vital role

Over 200 Dubai educators receive Golden Visas for their exceptional contributions
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that teachers play a pivotal role in guiding and inspiring the next generation.
Tweeting on Teachers’ Day, observed annually on October 5, Sheikh Mohamed said: “Teachers’ commitment to fostering curiosity, nurturing values and shaping young minds is central to building stronger communities and a brighter future. On World Teachers’ Day, we honour their contribution and reaffirm that education remains at the heart of the UAE’s development vision.”
Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, emphasised that teaching is the greatest profession known to humanity.
Sheikh Mohammed said: “A mother is revered because she is a school herself. A leader cannot be a true leader unless he is also a teacher. And prophets—they are the teachers of wisdom and goodness. Teachers have shaped the story of our lives. They have scripted our nation’s progress, and they continue to shape the future of generations to come. Thank you to the bearers of the noblest mission and the most honourable message. Thank you to every teacher, on World Teachers’ Day and every day.”
Earlier yesterday, under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, more than 200 outstanding educators from early childhood centres, schools, and universities across Dubai were awarded Golden Visas.
The initiative was first announced by Sheikh Hamdan on World Teachers’ Day last year. He said: “Teachers and educators are the ones who light the way forward. They inspire, guide, and give our children the skills and confidence to succeed. On World Teachers’ Day, we recognise their dedication and affirm that supporting them is the best investment we can make in the future of Dubai. Their impact goes beyond classrooms, building the character of our society and strengthening Dubai’s global stature.”
