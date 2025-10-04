GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Dubai grants golden visas to 223 educators under Sheikh Hamdan’s initiative

Initiative honours educators who have made exceptional contributions to learning & society

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Evaluations were based on qualifications, achievements, contributions to education and society, and positive feedback from students and parents.
Evaluations were based on qualifications, achievements, contributions to education and society, and positive feedback from students and parents.
Supplied

Dubai: Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, more than 200 outstanding educators from early childhood centres, schools, and universities across the emirate have been granted Golden Visas.

The initiative, first announced on World Teachers’ Day 2024, honours educators who have made exceptional contributions to learning and society.

“Teachers and educators light the way forward. They inspire, guide, and equip our children with the skills to succeed. On World Teachers’ Day, we reaffirm that supporting them is one of the best investments in Dubai’s future,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

By awarding Golden Visas, he added, Dubai is recognising the values of knowledge, integrity, and service, while ensuring schools remain places where the next generation can thrive.

Selection and results

In the first round, 435 applications were received, of which 223 educators (51%) were selected. Evaluations were based on qualifications, achievements, contributions to education and society, and positive feedback from students and parents. Demographic factors such as nationality, gender, or years of experience were excluded to ensure fairness.

Of the visas awarded, 157 went to school staff, 60 to university faculty, and six to early childhood centre educators. Candidates included senior leaders, teachers, social workers, and librarians. Special recognition was given to award winners, published researchers, and those with notable community impact.

Supporting education strategy

The initiative supports the Education 33 (E33) Strategy, which aims to empower teachers, attract global talent, and position Dubai as a hub for education excellence.

Applications for the second round of Golden Visas will open from 15 October to 15 December 2025 for educators in private early childhood centres, schools, and international higher education institutions in Dubai.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Abu Dhabi's Golden Visa programme aims to attract long-term residents and investment capital as part of the region's efforts to diversify its economy.

VFS opens Abu Dhabi Golden Visa service center

2m read
Look: Sheikh Hamdan reviews ‘Dubai Future Ride’

Look: Sheikh Hamdan reviews ‘Dubai Future Ride’

3m read
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 2025

Sheikh Hamdan unveils UAE’s defence modernisation plan

2m read
The online tool from the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) helps residents see which Golden Visa category applies to them and directs them to the correct application process.

Can you get a Golden Visa? Take this quiz to find out

2m read