Dubai grants golden visas to 223 educators under Sheikh Hamdan’s initiative

Initiative honours educators who have made exceptional contributions to learning & society
Dubai: Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, more than 200 outstanding educators from early childhood centres, schools, and universities across the emirate have been granted Golden Visas.
The initiative, first announced on World Teachers’ Day 2024, honours educators who have made exceptional contributions to learning and society.
“Teachers and educators light the way forward. They inspire, guide, and equip our children with the skills to succeed. On World Teachers’ Day, we reaffirm that supporting them is one of the best investments in Dubai’s future,” Sheikh Hamdan said.
By awarding Golden Visas, he added, Dubai is recognising the values of knowledge, integrity, and service, while ensuring schools remain places where the next generation can thrive.
In the first round, 435 applications were received, of which 223 educators (51%) were selected. Evaluations were based on qualifications, achievements, contributions to education and society, and positive feedback from students and parents. Demographic factors such as nationality, gender, or years of experience were excluded to ensure fairness.
Of the visas awarded, 157 went to school staff, 60 to university faculty, and six to early childhood centre educators. Candidates included senior leaders, teachers, social workers, and librarians. Special recognition was given to award winners, published researchers, and those with notable community impact.
The initiative supports the Education 33 (E33) Strategy, which aims to empower teachers, attract global talent, and position Dubai as a hub for education excellence.
Applications for the second round of Golden Visas will open from 15 October to 15 December 2025 for educators in private early childhood centres, schools, and international higher education institutions in Dubai.
