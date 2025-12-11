GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Hamdan shares breathtaking video of daredevil swinging above Dubai skyline

Lady in red performs gravity-defying feat to mark 15th anniversary of Skydive Dubai

Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
A combo of screengrabs from the breathtaking video of the aerial stunt shared by Sheikh Hamdan.
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on Thursday shared a spectacular video showcasing an extraordinary aerial stunt performed high above the emirate's iconic skyline.

The daredevil act was performed to celebrate 15 years of Skydive Dubai pushing the boundaries of adventure sports.

The stunning footage, posted on the Crown Prince's Instagram account, captures a daredevil in a striking red outfit swinging gracefully through the sky, suspended from a small aircraft beneath a blimp (a powered airship) bearing Skydive Dubai's livery and the celebratory message: "15 years of rising above ordinary."

Sheikh Hamdan captioned the post: "Dare to dream...and then swing higher."

Soaring above icons

The video offers viewers a bird's-eye perspective of Dubai's most recognisable landmarks, including the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, the sail-shaped Burj Al Arab, the bustling Downtown district, Ain Dubai, Bluewaters Island and Palm Jumeirah among others.

The lady in red, equipped with a parachute for safety, dangles from a swing attached to the small aircraft positioned directly below the non-rigid airship. The blimp floats majestically above, creating an unforgettable silhouette against Dubai's azure sky.

While she is first shown seated on the sky-high swing, the daredevil soon rises to her feet, soaring past the sun in perfect sync with the lyric “standing on the edge” from Sheppard’s song Learning to Fly. Her flowing outfit adds to the scene’s dramatic effect.

Daring descent

In a heart-stopping finale, the performer detaches from her aerial perch and deploys her parachute, gliding smoothly down to Kite Beach, one of Dubai's most popular coastal destinations, with Burj Al Arab in the background.

'Amazing’ is the only word she utters upon a smooth landing.

The video perfectly encapsulates the spirit of adventure and innovation that defines both Skydive Dubai and the emirate itself, where ambitious dreams regularly transform into breathtaking realities.

