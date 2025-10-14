UAE launches consular support for Golden Visa holders

New service offers 30-minute return documents, hotline, repatriation aid
The UAE has unveiled a world-first consular package for its Golden Visa holders abroad, promising faster support in emergencies, including issuing return documents in 30 minutes, a dedicated 24/7 hotline and repatriation services, officials said today.
The service was unveiled by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the ongoing GITEX Global in Dubai.
Shama Aldhaheri, SDO specialist at the ministry, said the package ensures “continuous care and support for residents holding the Golden Visa while they are abroad.”
The first service enables issuance of a return document if a visa holder’s passport is lost or damaged during travel. “We issue this document within 30 minutes,” she said.
A hotline will operate around the clock exclusively for Golden Visa holders to respond to inquiries, crises or evacuation needs. In cases of death abroad, the ministry will provide repatriation or burial support and assist families in arranging final rites in the UAE.
Asked whether the service is via an app or website, Aldhaheri answered that the return document can be accessed “on our website or on our app”.
In practice, this means a resident whose passport was lost abroad no longer needs to make time-consuming embassy visits. Instead, they can request a return document via app or web and re-enter the UAE swiftly. The dedicated hotline will also streamline crisis response in disaster zones or conflict settings.
The ministry will begin rolling out the package immediately to Golden Visa holders. Further details, such as eligibility criteria or app rollout schedule, are expected to be published via official government channels.
Issuance of a return document in case of lost or damaged passport: This service facilitates the return of golden residency holders to the UAE if their passport is lost or damaged while abroad, by issuing an electronic return document.
Dedicated hotline for golden residency holders: The platform provides a direct communication channel through the ministry’s contact center to respond to inquiries and offer urgent assistance 24/7 while they are abroad. Hotline: +971 2 493 1133
Support in emergency and crisis situations abroad: This service aims to provide assistance to golden residency holders who encounter emergencies while outside the UAE. Support is offered in coordination with UAE missions abroad to ensure their safety, provide necessary assistance, and include them in emergency plans by implementing appropriate measures and procedures to protect them and meet their needs during exceptional circumstances and crises.
Repatriation of remains and burial in the UAE: In the event of the death of a golden residency holder abroad, arrangements are made for the repatriation of the deceased and burial in the UAE. This service aims to facilitate the procedures in coordination with the relevant health and official authorities, ensuring the swift completion of formalities and providing support to the family of the deceased.
