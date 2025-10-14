UAE launches consular support for Golden Visa holders

Issuance of a return document in case of lost or damaged passport: This service facilitates the return of golden residency holders to the UAE if their passport is lost or damaged while abroad, by issuing an electronic return document.

Dedicated hotline for golden residency holders: The platform provides a direct communication channel through the ministry’s contact center to respond to inquiries and offer urgent assistance 24/7 while they are abroad. Hotline: +971 2 493 1133

Support in emergency and crisis situations abroad: This service aims to provide assistance to golden residency holders who encounter emergencies while outside the UAE. Support is offered in coordination with UAE missions abroad to ensure their safety, provide necessary assistance, and include them in emergency plans by implementing appropriate measures and procedures to protect them and meet their needs during exceptional circumstances and crises.