The programme is available to real estate investors owning property worth at least Dh2 million in Abu Dhabi, which is typically among the largest eligible categories for the residency permit. The programme also targets professionals earning Dh 30,000 monthly and investors with Dh2 million in public investments.

Checks eligibility The service begins with a personalised assessment, where VFS Global will evaluate the applicant's profile, guide them to the right visa category, and explain the complete process. Prepare documents VFS Global will collect, organise, and prepare all required documents and supporting recommendations based on applicant's chosen category. Submit application Applicants can either apply remotely or in person at VFS' Golden Visa Centre in WTC Mall, Abu Dhabi. Complete the Medical Test After initial approval, applicants need to undergo a medical fitness test. VFS Global can assist with booking VIP, premium, or standard appointments. Apply for Emirates ID VFS Global will handle applicants' Emirates ID applications as part of its full-service support

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.