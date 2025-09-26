GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS

Abu Dhabi Golden visa: VFS launches one-stop centre for applications

Applicants can submit applications at WTC Mall, Abu Dhabi

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi's Golden Visa programme aims to attract long-term residents and investment capital as part of the region's efforts to diversify its economy.
Abu Dhabi's Golden Visa programme aims to attract long-term residents and investment capital as part of the region's efforts to diversify its economy.
GN Archives

Abu Dhabi: VFS Global has opened a dedicated service center at WTC Mall in Abu Dhabi, offering streamlined processing for the emirate’s 10-year Golden Visa program, targeting property investors, high-earning professionals, talented individuals, and entrepreneurs seeking long-term UAE residency.

The Dubai-headquartered visa and passport administration outsourcing company, serving governments and diplomatic missions, confirmed on Friday that the new facility offers end-to-end services for the golden visa residency permit, which enable foreign nationals to live and work in the UAE without requiring a local sponsor.

The VFS Global centre is located in Abu Dhabi’s WTC Mall.

Who is eligible?

The programme is available to real estate investors owning property worth at least Dh2 million in Abu Dhabi, which is typically among the largest eligible categories for the residency permit. The programme also targets professionals earning Dh 30,000 monthly and investors with Dh2 million in public investments.

"We provide complete support at every stage," according to VFS Global's service offering, which includes eligibility checks, document preparation, medical fitness appointments, and Emirates ID assistance—all under one roof.

Business owners qualify with either Dh2 million in capital or annual tax payments of at least Dh250,000, while entrepreneurs require start-up approval or a minimum of Dh1 million in revenue.

Abu Dhabi's Golden Visa programme, similar to long-term residential visa programmes from Dubai and other GCC states, seeks to attract long-term residents and investment capital amid regional economic diversification efforts.

What does VFS do?

Checks eligibility
The service begins with a personalised assessment, where VFS Global will evaluate the applicant's profile, guide them to the right visa category, and explain the complete process.

Prepare documents
VFS Global will collect, organise, and prepare all required documents and supporting recommendations based on applicant's chosen category.

Submit application
Applicants can either apply remotely or in person at VFS' Golden Visa Centre in WTC Mall, Abu Dhabi.

Complete the Medical Test
After initial approval, applicants need to undergo a medical fitness test. VFS Global can assist with booking VIP, premium, or standard appointments.

Apply for Emirates ID
VFS Global will handle applicants' Emirates ID applications as part of its full-service support

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE TravelUAE careersindiaUAE businessesUAE golden Visa

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The online tool from the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) helps residents see which Golden Visa category applies to them and directs them to the correct application process.

Can you get a Golden Visa? Take this quiz to find out

2m read
A wave of new projects have been launched or will do so soon in Dubai. First-time home buyers have some of the widest options to choose from.

Why now's the best time for first home buys in Dubai

4m read
Taqa has lots going in the UAE and outside, which is where the new corporate loan facility comes in handy.

Abu Dhabi company taps Dh8.5 billion loan facility

2m read
UAE schools set to welcome teachers, staff on Monday

UAE schools set to welcome teachers, staff on Monday

2m read