Applicants can submit applications at WTC Mall, Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: VFS Global has opened a dedicated service center at WTC Mall in Abu Dhabi, offering streamlined processing for the emirate’s 10-year Golden Visa program, targeting property investors, high-earning professionals, talented individuals, and entrepreneurs seeking long-term UAE residency.
The Dubai-headquartered visa and passport administration outsourcing company, serving governments and diplomatic missions, confirmed on Friday that the new facility offers end-to-end services for the golden visa residency permit, which enable foreign nationals to live and work in the UAE without requiring a local sponsor.
The VFS Global centre is located in Abu Dhabi’s WTC Mall.
The programme is available to real estate investors owning property worth at least Dh2 million in Abu Dhabi, which is typically among the largest eligible categories for the residency permit. The programme also targets professionals earning Dh 30,000 monthly and investors with Dh2 million in public investments.
"We provide complete support at every stage," according to VFS Global's service offering, which includes eligibility checks, document preparation, medical fitness appointments, and Emirates ID assistance—all under one roof.
Business owners qualify with either Dh2 million in capital or annual tax payments of at least Dh250,000, while entrepreneurs require start-up approval or a minimum of Dh1 million in revenue.
Abu Dhabi's Golden Visa programme, similar to long-term residential visa programmes from Dubai and other GCC states, seeks to attract long-term residents and investment capital amid regional economic diversification efforts.
Checks eligibility
The service begins with a personalised assessment, where VFS Global will evaluate the applicant's profile, guide them to the right visa category, and explain the complete process.
Prepare documents
VFS Global will collect, organise, and prepare all required documents and supporting recommendations based on applicant's chosen category.
Submit application
Applicants can either apply remotely or in person at VFS' Golden Visa Centre in WTC Mall, Abu Dhabi.
Complete the Medical Test
After initial approval, applicants need to undergo a medical fitness test. VFS Global can assist with booking VIP, premium, or standard appointments.
Apply for Emirates ID
VFS Global will handle applicants' Emirates ID applications as part of its full-service support
