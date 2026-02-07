GOLD/FOREX
Qatar 10-year residency vs. UAE Golden Visa, GCC long-term visas: Costs, compared

What long-term residency gets you in Qatar, compared to UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Qatar’s new 10-year residency programme arrives at a time when GCC has already seen several options for long-term, sponsor-free visas.

For UAE residents, the most immediate comparison is with the UAE Golden Visa, which remains the region’s most comprehensive long-term residency framework.

Qatar vs UAE Golden Visa

Qatar’s programme currently targets only entrepreneurs endorsed by local incubators and senior executives employed in regulated or strategic sectors. Salary thresholds are high, and employer eligibility is tightly defined.

The UAE Golden Visa, by contrast, operates across multiple tracks. Skilled professionals generally qualify with a minimum monthly salary of Dh30,000 ($8,100), significantly lower than Qatar’s executive thresholds.

Entrepreneurs may qualify if they own a business valued at Dh500,000, subject to auditor verification and incubator endorsement. Property investors typically need Dh2 million in real estate to secure a 10-year visa.

Property-linked residency

Property-linked residency highlights another contrast. Qatar offers residency starting at $200,000 in designated freehold zones, while the UAE’s 10-year Golden Visa requires a much higher entry point.

Qatar also offers a direct path to permanent residency at the $1 million investment level, including access to public healthcare and education. The UAE’s Golden Visa remains renewable and does not grant permanent residency status.

Family sponsorship exists in both systems. The UAE offers broader dependent benefits, including long-term sponsorship of parents, while Qatar’s programme prioritises the principal applicant’s economic role.

Costs vs. other GCC visas

Across the GCC, long-term residency programmes are now becoming a standard.

  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia offers Premium Residency (Iqama) as either a renewable annual permit costing SAR 100,000 or a permanent option. Property investors need assets worth SAR 4 million, while business investors must commit SAR 7 million and create jobs. The programme represents a major shift away from traditional sponsorship models.

  • Bahrain

Bahrain operates one of the most accessible systems. Its 10-year Golden Residency Visa is available not only to investors but also to salaried professionals earning BHD 2,000 per month, retirees with stable income, and individuals recognised for exceptional talent.

  • Oman

Oman ties long-term residency to investment under Vision 2040. A 10-year visa requires OMR 200,000 invested in property, business, or government bonds, with family inclusion and expanded ownership rights. Five-year options and retirement pathways are also available.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
