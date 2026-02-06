Qatar’s new 10-year residency: Who can apply; how it works, helps UAE workers

How Qatar’s new visa changes residency options for GCC- and UAE-based professionals
Dubai: Qatar is preparing to roll out a 10-year residency programme targeted at entrepreneurs and senior executives, marking a significant shift in how the country approaches long-term expatriate residence. The announcement was made at Web Summit Qatar 2026.
The programme is limited to two categories: entrepreneurs and senior executives. It is not open to general professionals, freelancers, or retirees.
Entrepreneurs and startup founders
Entrepreneurs must be building high-impact or innovation-driven businesses aligned with Qatar’s private-sector priorities. To qualify, applicants must obtain an official endorsement from a recognised Qatari business incubator, such as Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP).
Applicants must also demonstrate financial stability. This includes a bank statement showing a minimum balance of QAR 36,500 ($10,000) maintained over the previous three months. The requirement is designed to confirm basic financial capacity rather than replace investment thresholds.
Senior executives
The executive track applies to high-level leadership roles, including chairman, CEO, CFO, COO, CTO, and executive directors. Applicants must have at least five years of experience in senior executive management, either within or outside Qatar.
A valid local employment contract is mandatory. Eligible employers are restricted to:
Public shareholding companies listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange
Banks and financial institutions licensed by the Qatar Central Bank
Insurance companies regulated by the Qatar Central Bank or the Qatar Financial Markets Authority
Consulting firms providing management, financial, legal, or accounting services to government or semi-government entities
Salary thresholds are among the highest in the region. Minimum monthly income must be QAR 50,000 ($13,700) for chairman and C-suite roles, rising to QAR 80,000 ($22,000) for other executive director titles.
The programme is currently in its rollout phase, and authorities have not announced an official launch date. Eligibility criteria, however, are already published via Invest Qatar.
Based on existing long-term residency permits in Qatar, applicants should expect the process to involve:
Preparation of professional and financial documentation, including credentials, contracts, business plans, and bank statements
Incubator or institutional endorsement for entrepreneurs
Online submission through government platforms such as the Ministry of Interior’s Hukoomi portal, “Start from Qatar,” or the Jusoor (Qatar Manpower Solutions & Co.) portal
Processing timelines for long-term permits in Qatar typically range from four to eight weeks, including medical tests and security clearance. Authorities have not confirmed whether existing five-year residency holders will be able to upgrade to the new 10-year visa.
Qatar already offers residency through real-estate investment. Foreign nationals who invest QAR 730,000 ($200,000) in approved freehold residential zones qualify for a renewable residency permit without a sponsor. Investors committing QAR 3.65 million ($1 million) can apply for permanent residency, subject to annual quotas.
Permanent residency includes access to public healthcare and education. This pathway exists separately from the new entrepreneur and executive visa but forms part of Qatar’s broader long-term residency strategy.
For UAE residents, Qatar’s new 10-year residency programme introduces a new option for a long-term base in the Gulf, rather than a substitute for existing UAE visas. It benefits especially founders, senior executives, and investors with regional exposure.
Entrepreneurs based in the UAE who already operate across GCC markets can use the Qatar residency to establish a second operational hub tied directly to Qatar’s state-backed venture ecosystem. For UAE-based founders scaling beyond one market, this reduces reliance on short-term business visas and local sponsorship structures.
Senior executives working for multinational firms with Gulf-wide mandates may also benefit. The salary thresholds and employer restrictions mean the visa is relevant mainly to top-tier leadership, but for those who qualify, it offers long-term residency independent of project cycles. This is particularly relevant for executives managing regional operations from Doha while retaining professional or personal ties to Dubai or Abu Dhabi.
