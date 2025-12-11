BEYOND Developments reveals a new vision for purposeful living on Dubai Islands with SIORA

Spanning over two million square feet, SIORA is conceived as a coastal sanctuary inspired by Japanese garden philosophies, including the pursuit of ikigai, the Japanese concept of finding purpose and fulfilment in everyday life. In this context, it reflects a philosophy of creating spaces that bring clarity, balance, and a sense of meaning, where architecture nurtures well-being and restores harmony between people, nature, and place.

BEYOND Developments, the bold and design-led real estate developer shaping next-generation waterfront destinations in the UAE, today unveiled SIORA, its first beachfront masterplan on Dubai Islands and the company’s second large-scale community within a year. The launch underscores BEYOND’s accelerated growth and strong alignment with Dubai’s future urban vision.

“Since its inception in 2024, BEYOND had an exceptional journey with nine launches in 2025 that delivered opportunities for a wider audience to experience a richer and more meaningful life,” says Adil Taqi, CEO of BEYOND Developments. “Today, I am thrilled to announce the launch of SIORA, the company’s second cluster masterplan and bold new expansion into beachfront destinations, spanning over 2 million sq ft with 2.7 million sq ft of gross floor area on the beautiful Dubai Islands.

“This masterplan aims to define the next generation of urban coastal living, in line with Dubai’s inspirational 2040 Urban Master Plan that puts well-being, walkability, and nature at the heart of community life,” he adds. “It embodies our vision for future waterfront living environments where design excellence, natural beauty, and emotional connection come together to empower people to live balanced experiences and connect purposefully with nature and the community. This coastal sanctuary is inspired by Japanese garden philosophy of finding purpose and fulfilment in everyday life, and reflects closely our long-term goal to elevate human life through every space we create and in every segment we operate in.”

Maintaining the momentum

Over the past year, BEYOND has delivered nine launches, welcomed residents and investors from over 40 countries, and exceeded Dh10 billion in sales, a trajectory that reflects the company’s momentum and the market’s trust in its design-led approach.