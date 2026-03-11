Rain, dust and cooler temperatures expected across UAE mid-week

Mist and fog possible during early mornings through weekend
Dubai: Unsettled weather conditions are expected across the UAE from today (Wednesday) through Sunday as a surface low-pressure system combined with an upper-air trough influences the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Today will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with dusty conditions at times and continued chances of rainfall over some western and coastal areas.
Temperatures are forecast to drop slightly, while fresh to strong winds may cause blowing dust and sand before easing later in the day.
Sea conditions are expected to be rough at first before becoming moderate by afternoon.
On Thursday, partly cloudy to cloudy weather will persist with a continued chance of rainfall in scattered areas. Winds may freshen at times, raising dust, while humid conditions overnight could lead to mist formation in some western areas by Friday morning.
Friday is forecast to remain partly cloudy with a probability of light rainfall over western coastal areas and islands during the daytime.
Temperatures are expected to rise gradually, while humidity overnight may lead to fog or mist early Saturday in some coastal locations.
Conditions will improve by Saturday, with fair to partly cloudy skies and light to moderate winds.
Humidity overnight may again result in mist in some coastal areas early Sunday.
On Sunday, fair to partly cloudy weather is expected to continue, accompanied by a further increase in temperatures. Humid conditions overnight may bring another chance of mist early Monday in some coastal areas.
Temperatures are expected to range between 24°C and 33°C across coastal areas, while inland regions could see highs around 33°C, with cooler conditions in mountainous areas.