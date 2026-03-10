Rain expected across parts of UAE on Wednesday

Partly cloudy conditions with chances of rainfall are expected to continue on Thursday
Dubai: Rain is expected in parts of the UAE on Wednesday as partly cloudy to cloudy conditions move across the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
NCM said there will be a chance of rainfall over some coastal, northern and eastern areas, with cloud cover increasing at times during the day.
Conditions are also expected to become humid at night and early Thursday morning, particularly across some coastal and inland areas.
Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally fresh, blowing from northwesterly to northeasterly directions at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 40 km/h, the NCM said in a statement on Tuesday.
At sea, conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to range from moderate to slight, while the Oman Sea will remain slight but may become rough at times in the morning.
According to tidal forecasts, the first high tide in the Arabian Gulf is expected at 05:32, followed by the first low tide at 12.27. In the Oman Sea, the first high tide will occur at 16:10, followed by a second high tide at 01.13, while the first low tide is expected at 08.41 and the second low tide at 20.35.
The NCM said partly cloudy conditions with chances of rainfall are expected to continue on Thursday across scattered areas of the country, with a slight drop in temperatures in western regions.