UAE residents get business setup discounts based on years of residency

The initiative offers entrepreneurs practical financial support as they launch in the UAE
A&A Associate In line with its commitment to supporting the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, in partnership with RAKEZ, has launched a limited-time National Day initiative offering residents a discount on their business setup package based on the number of years they have lived in the country. Inspired by the UAE’s 54 years of progress, the offer provides a percentage discount equal to a resident’s years in the UAE, up to a maximum of 54%.
The initiative gives entrepreneurs practical financial support as they begin their business journey in the UAE. It turns time spent in the country into a clear advantage for anyone ready to launch a new venture. As the UAE moves into its next phase of development, the offer encourages residents to play a more active role in shaping the country’s future through new enterprises and innovative ideas.
A&A Associate is the UAE’s largest business setup advisory, offering end-to-end solutions in business setup, accounting, taxation, compliance, and legal advisory. It has overseen over 25,000 company formations in its 10 years of existence, and collaborates with more than 30 free zones and government authorities to streamline and simplify the incorporation process.
Its portfolio covers the full business lifecycle, including licensing, accounting, auditing, corporate tax compliance, risk management, HR solutions, marketing, and intellectual property support.
This integrated approach allows entrepreneurs and established businesses to operate efficiently and remain fully aligned with UAE regulations.
Founded in 2016, A&A Associate has expanded from a boutique consultancy into a group of specialised entities supported by more than 450 professionals representing 28 nationalities. With offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, and China, the firm continues to guide founders, investors, and organisations through the UAE’s evolving business landscape with practical insight and reliable expertise.
This offer can be availed by visiting the website: https://radio.aaconsultancy.ae/
