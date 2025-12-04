RAKEZ: A catalyst for UAE's industrial growth and global trade

Full-spectrum support for manufacturing, from set-up to scale
RAKEZ is more than a licensing authority. It builds an enabling ecosystem with infrastructure, services, and facilitation at every stage, ensuring manufacturers can focus on operations and growth.
RAKEZ offers dedicated industrial zones, customisable warehouses, plug-and-play factories, scalable land plots, reliable utilities, and on-site labour accommodations — all designed to reduce costs and speed up time-to-market.
Manufacturers at RAKEZ benefit from seamless access to ports, shipping routes, and wider regional markets, making it an ideal base for cross-border expansion and international trade.
An increasing number of companies in recycling, remanufacturing, clean tech, and green production are choosing RAKEZ. They are supported with tailored infrastructure, facilitation, and certifications aligned with global sustainability standards.
A2C – laptop remanufacturer
Sparklo – Reverse vending machine producer
Royal Gulf Industries – used battery recycler
Ni-Met Recycling – non-ferrous scrap metal recycler
Green Rock Group – paper cup manufacturer
VIM Solar Robotics – leading in solar energy technology for cleaner power solutions
Export-oriented manufacturing
Carrot-Sun – cosmetic company exporting to 30+ countries
Ahmad Tea – F&B company with global distribution
Swedinox – F&B/industrial stainless-steel player with export reach
Electra – Events contractor for high-profile global projects (Art Dubai, Downtown Design, EXPO 2020, FIFA World Cup)
MKU – Defense company producing security gear, serving over 3 million personnel across 100+ countries
Fala Group – Construction materials and contracting firm with regional projects
Hira Industries – Electrical equipment manufacturer expanding under the Made in UAE identity
Glass Technology – Solar glass manufacturer powering regional industries
Ashok Leyland – Bus manufacturer contributing to local and regional transport infrastructure
RAKEZ plays a pivotal role in advancing Operation 300bn, Make it in the Emirates, and the UAE’s ESG and net-zero aspirations. Its industrial ecosystem contributes directly to the nation’s diversification and industrialisation drive.
RAKEZ provides a one-stop environment for manufacturers, including licensing, visa and banking facilitation, networking events, workshops, and B2B matchmaking, etc., supported by specialised packages for different industries.
With its strong foundation, RAKEZ is preparing for the future of manufacturing by focusing on advanced industries, R&D, AI, robotics, and green incentives, ensuring long-term competitiveness and innovation. l
