RAKEZ: A catalyst for UAE's industrial growth and global trade

Full-spectrum support for manufacturing, from set-up to scale

RAKEZ is more than a licensing authority. It builds an enabling ecosystem with infrastructure, services, and facilitation at every stage, ensuring manufacturers can focus on operations and growth.

Strategic and cost-efficient infrastructure

RAKEZ offers dedicated industrial zones, customisable warehouses, plug-and-play factories, scalable land plots, reliable utilities, and on-site labour accommodations — all designed to reduce costs and speed up time-to-market.

Export orientation and global connectivity

Manufacturers at RAKEZ benefit from seamless access to ports, shipping routes, and wider regional markets, making it an ideal base for cross-border expansion and international trade.

Sustainability and circular economy focus

An increasing number of companies in recycling, remanufacturing, clean tech, and green production are choosing RAKEZ. They are supported with tailored infrastructure, facilitation, and certifications aligned with global sustainability standards.

Success stories (by category)

Sustainable manufacturing

  • A2C – laptop remanufacturer

  • Sparklo – Reverse vending machine producer

  • Royal Gulf Industries – used battery recycler

  • Ni-Met Recycling – non-ferrous scrap metal recycler

  • Green Rock Group – paper cup manufacturer

  • VIM Solar Robotics – leading in solar energy technology for cleaner power solutions

Export-oriented manufacturing

  • Carrot-Sun – cosmetic company exporting to 30+ countries

  • Ahmad Tea – F&B company with global distribution

  • Swedinox – F&B/industrial stainless-steel player with export reach

  • Electra – Events contractor for high-profile global projects (Art Dubai, Downtown Design, EXPO 2020, FIFA World Cup)

  • MKU – Defense company producing security gear, serving over 3 million personnel across 100+ countries

  • Fala Group – Construction materials and contracting firm with regional projects

“Made in UAE” success stories

  • Hira Industries – Electrical equipment manufacturer expanding under the Made in UAE identity

  • Glass Technology – Solar glass manufacturer powering regional industries

  • Ashok Leyland – Bus manufacturer contributing to local and regional transport infrastructure

  • Ahmad Tea – UAE-based production hub for global tea exports

Alignment with national strategies

RAKEZ plays a pivotal role in advancing Operation 300bn, Make it in the Emirates, and the UAE’s ESG and net-zero aspirations. Its industrial ecosystem contributes directly to the nation’s diversification and industrialisation drive.

Beyond infrastructure: services and support

RAKEZ provides a one-stop environment for manufacturers, including licensing, visa and banking facilitation, networking events, workshops, and B2B matchmaking, etc., supported by specialised packages for different industries.

Forward outlook

With its strong foundation, RAKEZ is preparing for the future of manufacturing by focusing on advanced industries, R&D, AI, robotics, and green incentives, ensuring long-term competitiveness and innovation. l

